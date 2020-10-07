North Pontotoc junior high boys picked up another win on Saturday at the Tupelo Christian Prep Invitational.
The Vikings edged out Saltillo by one point to finish first.
Nash Guerin was the individual race winner once again, with teammate John Mendoza finishing just behind him in second. Caleb Pitts also notched a top 10 in 8th place. Landon Hill finished 12th, Noah Waldrop 18th, Hayden Stacks 33rd and Tripp Little 34th.
North's varsity boys came in 4th place, led by Dylan Herring 7th place run. The remainder of North top seven runners were Aaron Akers (24th), Tyler Carter (25th), Rhys Panes (27th), Colby Boyd (28th), Keaton Varnon (31st) and Jace Russell (36th).
North's varsity girls came in 5th place. Liz Tovar had a strong performance to finish 4th. She was followed by Anna Thomas (18th), Gracie Corley (33rd), Bella Hayes (36th), Maly Fitts, Kailey Coker, and Serenity Clayton.
Serenity Carr was the top runner for the junior high girls, followed by Kylee Snider, Adalyn Olonovich and Celeste Alban.
North Pontotoc will be back in action at the Pontotoc Invitational on Saturday.