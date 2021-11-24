SPRINGVILLE- Kyndall Robets nailed three goals, and Anne Crotwell added a pair, as the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings cruised to a lopsided win over county rival South Pontotoc in soccer action on Nov. 16.
Roberts is only a seventh-grader, but she has a prescient command of the pitch.
Roberts’ first goal came in the thirty-first minute, after Lily Tacker closed ground on a Lady Cougar offensive player and stopped a drive with good hustle. Four minutes prior, Crotwell, displaying nifty footwork, worked the ball right-to-left across the goalie’s line of sight and nailed a shot for a 1-0 opening lead.
Alexandra Nova played good defense for the Lady Vikings in the first half, as did South’s Leah Montgomery, who forced Lady Viking Naomy Camposeco to miss a shot wide left just before intermission.
North took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
North goalie Lexi Walker moved up to the top of the goal box and snatched a soft Lady Cougar shot attempt early in the second half. Two minutes later, Roberts added her second goal of the contest. Crotwell moved craftily between South Pontotoc defenders and launched a strong shot from 15 yards out that sailed just wide left with 33 minutes remaining. Sixteen minutes later, Roberts tacked on her third goal of the match, increasing North’s lead to 4-0.
Lady Cougar goalie Savannah Ray made a strong save on a North Pontotoc shot at the 14 minute mark.
Crotwell’s second goal came with 12:30 remaining in the match.
Naomy Camposeco made good on her second shot attempt of the match, nailing a goal from 10 yards out and securing the Lady Vikings’ 6-0 win.
Coach Chris Vineyard said his Lady Cougars played with heart.
“We’re young and we’re a work in progress, and our girls compete hard and they enjoy the game,” said Vineyard.
Coach Kyle Robbins said he was pleased with North’s play.
“It was good to get the first win of the year,” said Robbins. “We’ve played a tough schedule to start, and we’ve been trying to replace six seniors from last year. It was good to get some production from the younger players. We scored six goals, and five came from 7th and 8th graders. It was good that we finally got a few in the back of the net. Hopefully we can gain some confidence and build momentum moving into division play.
North’s first division match is a home contest against New Albany on Dec. 7.
Boys
The Norsemen from Ecru got off to a slow start but eventually pulled away for a 5-0 win over the Cougars from South Pontotoc.
Mason Bramlett’s goal in the thirty-fourth minute of the first half put North on the board.
South’s Gable Steward controlled the ball well for the Cougars in the early going. He shook loose on a breakaway five minutes into the match, but Viking goalie Ayden Ellis made a good save to thwart the scoring attempt.
Not to be outdone, Cougar goalie Nick Cummings snatched down a Viking shot attempt with 26:50 remaining in the half.
North’s Eric Gonzaelz shook loose on a breakaway up the right side of the pitch in the twenty-seventh minute, but Cummings again made a strong save.
South’s Bailey Whitlock executed a nifty wheel kick at midfield to advance the ball into scoring position, but the Cougars were unable to capitalize.
North took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Mason Bramlett’s second goal came 16 minutes into the second half.
At the 21:30 mark, Luis Guerrero sailed a penalty kick from near midfield and somehow, after Holden Little grazed it with his heel, the shot found its way through a wall of defenders and into the net for North’s third goal. The Vikings hung on for the 5-0 win.
Coach Travis Little said his guys started a little sluggish but came on strong in the second half.
“We came out and played a lot better,” said Little. “We started pressing and taking a lot more shots. To South’s credit, they did a good job defensively and we couldn’t get shots off in the first half. We got more aggressive taking shots on goal and got some good breaks.