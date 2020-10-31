The Mississippi State University Extension Service strives to improve the profitability and efficiency of agriculture producers. The North Mississippi Beef Expo, held at the Tippah County Fairgrounds on October 22nd, served to accomplish this mission.
The North Mississippi Beef Expo included excellent speakers that benefited participating beef cattle farmers. The leading sponsors of the event included the Mississippi State University Extension Service, Farm Bureau of Mississippi, the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, Chickasaw Equipment Company, and Mississippi Land Bank. The presenters and the topics discussed at the North Mississippi Beef Expo are listed below.
Cow Nutrition – Dr. Brandi Karisch and Dr. Kelsey Schubach
Dr. Karisch and Dr. Schubach discussed strategies to efficiently manage the nutritional programs in beef cattle operations. They explained that forage testing can be used to determine the amount of supplemental nutrition that is needed. Overfeeding results in wasting time and money, while underfeeding animals may result in reduced growth and lower reproduction success. Nutritional requirements for beef cattle can be determined by using the MSU Extension publication referenced at the following weblink http://extension.msstate.edu/sites/default/files/publications/publications/p2528.pdf.
Mineral Supplementation – Dr. Shane Gadberry
Dr. Gadberry discussed the importance of including a forage mineral analysis when forage quality is tested. The amount and type minerals needed can be determined by comparing forage nutrient composition to beef cattle mineral requirements. Dr. Gadberry also stated that detailed herd performance records should be referenced when changing mineral supplementation strategies.
Cattle Market Update – Dr. Josh Maples
Dr. Maples discussed the status of cattle markets in the United States. COVID-19 closed restaurants and caused disruptions at processing plants resulting in tremendous impacts on cattle markets. Markets have begun to stabilize allowing more normal seasonal factors to influence cattle prices. Increasing drought conditions in areas of the U.S. could have a negative impact future cattle prices.
Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) Update – Mr. Andy Berry described the efforts of the MCA to represent and advocate for Mississippi cattle producers. Mr. Berry informed participants that the second signup period for the Corona Food Assistance Program ends on December 11th. Mr. Berry also discussed other topics including transportation hours of service regulations, the Cattle Market Transparency Act, and the Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act.
Forage Economics – Dr. Jeff Johnson
Dr. Johnson discussed the importance of determining hay production costs including those associated with machinery. The MSU Extension Service forage enterprise budget program was introduced as a tool for cattle farmers to use when formulating hay production strategies. The MSU forage enterprise budget program can be found at https://www.agecon.msstate.edu/whatewedo/budgets.php.
Animal Disease Traceability – Dr. Nancy Jackson
Dr. Jackson is a veterinarian with the Mississippi Board of Animal Health. She discussed the Animal Disease Traceability Mandate. This program is intended to trace and combat infectious livestock disease outbreaks. Beginning January 1, 2023 electronic identification tags will be required when cattle are sold. Farm premise identification numbers will also be required to improve the response to control diseases.
Dr. Jackson also discussed Bovine Trichomoniasis (Trich) regulation and control. Trich is a sexually transmitted disease that causes calf abortions. This disease can result in up to 50 percent calf losses and extended calving intervals.
The Trich Control Regulation states that bulls that are sold must have a valid negative Trich test or a signed virgin bull statement. More information about Trich can be found through the following web-link http://extension.msstate.edu/sites/default/files/publications/miscellaneous/BRO_M1647_TrichomoniasisCattle_062020_web.pdf.
The North Mississippi Beef Expo is a perfect example of the support that the Mississippi State University Extension Service provides agriculture producers. Contact me by calling 662-489-3910 or emailing james.shannon@msstate.edu, if you would like to learn more about the topics that were discussed.