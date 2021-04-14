North Pontotoc’s mixed doubles team of seniors Kailyn Lott and Mitch McCord advanced to state with a runner-up finish in the Division 1-4A Tournament last Tuesday at New Albany’s BNA Park.
Lott and McCord picked up a 6-4, 6-4 win over Tishomingo County before falling 6-0, 6-0 to New Albany in the finals.
They will compete in the 2021 MHSAA Tennis State Individual Championship, which is set for April 26-28 at the FNC Tennis Center in Oxford.
“Kailyn has been phenomenal for our program,” said North Pontotoc head coach Jeremy Lytal. “Every athlete on this team has benefited from her being here. She is a leader, always gathering up players to hit, always trying her best to make everybody better. I could not be more proud of her as a student or tennis player. We set goals at the beginning of the year, and her main goal was to get back to state. I am so glad that she was able to accomplish that this year, especially after the way last season ended.
“Mitch is the type of person that will put 120% of time and effort into something. He has only played tennis for a year and a half, and he has worked so hard and improved so quickly, especially his serve. He, Kailyn, Weston Crouch, and Lizzy White worked together all summer. He and Weston played in a men’s league in Tupelo; he was always at the court. I wish I had him for another couple of years to see how good he could be. He set a goal to make it to state as well, and I am excited to see him get to play.”
Team-wise the Vikings finished with a 5-4 record, winning their final four matches of the season.
“We have a great mix of seniors and young first-year players, so it took us a while to get going as a team,” coach Lytal said. “Once those young players gained some confidence, we played much better. We missed our first four matches because of COVID and the weather, so we had to start with a tough division match. I believe, had we been able to play those early matches, we would have gotten a couple of more wins. We are certainly not on the level of New Albany, Pontotoc, or South Pontotoc in 4A, but with a good group of very young players I feel like we can compete with the rest of the teams in the North.”