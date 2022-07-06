Date      Location

Aug. 19, TBA Scrimmage @ Water Valley

Aug. 26 Tupelo Preparatory

Sept. 2 @ Charleston

Sept. 9 @ Itawamba

Sept. 16 @ Amory

Sept. 23 Nettleton (Homecoming)

Sept. 30 *Ripley

Oct. 7 * @Houston

Oct. 14* New Albany

Oct. 21* Pontotoc

Oct. 28* South Pontotoc-Horton Trophy Bowl

*Region Game

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus