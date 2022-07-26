Purchase Access

The first day of school for all students in both the city and county school districts will be Friday, August 5. Registration is continuing at North Pontotoc Elementary and Upper Elementary and officials stressed that proofs of residency are required of all students.

regina.butler@djournal.com

