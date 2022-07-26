The first day of school for all students in both the city and county school districts will be Friday, August 5. Registration is continuing at North Pontotoc Elementary and Upper Elementary and officials stressed that proofs of residency are required of all students.
North Pontotoc Elementary parents can register their students Thursday, July 28, 1 - 6 p.m. in the North Elementary gym.
Meet the teacher night is set for Thursday, August 4, 4-6 p.m.
North Pontotoc Upper Elementary will continue hosting registration through July 29 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 there will be a block party which will be the meet the teacher night and it includes a light supper. This event will be held from 5-7 p.m. If a new student wants to get their schedule at the block party, they must be enrolled by Wednesday, July 27.
All legal guardians entering a child in any school must bring two proofs of residency, however if you do not own or rent your home, you must bring five proofs of residency.
Proofs of residency include the following:
-Filed Homestead Exemption Application form
-Mortgage documents or property deed
-Notarized Apartment or home lease
-Utility bills (must be dated in the last 60 days)
-Driver's license or Voter precinct identification (must be dated within a year)
-Automobile registration (must be dated within a year)
Legal guardians who do not own or rent their home and live with someone else can choose their five proofs of residency from the following six items:
-An affidavit provided by the Pontotoc County School District
-Two proofs of residency from the person who rents/owns the residency
-Two documents of proof from the person staying at the residency (parent/guardian).
-Driver's licenses
-Voter precinct identification
-Automobile registration
These documents must show the same address as the person signing the affidavit that rents or owns the residency.
New students or kindergarteners who have not registered will need to bring the following:
-Child’s original certified birth certificate
-Child’s original 121 form (vaccination form) from the Health Department (complete for school)
-Child’s social security card
-Email address of parent/guardian
-2 Proofs of residency from above list
Proofs must be in the parent or legal guardian’s name and show a physical address.
Please double check that the addresses on your proofs match. Proofs with Post Office Boxes will not be accepted.
