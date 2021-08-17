In a statement released on the Pontotoc County School District’s website, students and parents were advised that the North Pontotoc Elementary School or students in first through fourth grades would be virtual until August 27.
The news release reads as follows:
Parents/Guardians,
Due to an excessive number of students and staff who have quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19, all NORTH PONTOTOC ELEMENTARY (Grades K-4) students will be virtual for two weeks starting Monday, August 16. All students will return to campus on Monday, August 30. Teachers will communicate expectations and assignments throughout the next two weeks. Please watch for updates on district and school social media accounts, as well as calls and/or texts from the PCSD student information system.
District WiFi Access Points:
-Bethel/Endville Voting Precinct
-Sherman Library
-Thaxton Gym/Community Center
-Cherry Creek Baptist Church
-Friendship Baptist Church
-North Pontotoc Campus parking lot (after school hours)
-Rogers Furniture (6 & 6 Junction)
-Woodland Voting Precinct
-Troy Fire Department
-Beckham Voting Precinct
-Algoma Police Department (behind Seafood Junction)
-Judah Store
-Randolph Fire Department
-County Line Grocery
-Toccopola Grocery
-South Pontotoc Campus parking lot (after school hours)
Monday the school system said if parents still don’t have chrome books, they are available to be picked up between 7:30 – 4 p.m. at the school.