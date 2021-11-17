HOULKA- The two games were flipped, opposite: The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings steamrolled the Lady Wildcats of Houlka on the road on Nov. 8, 70-17, and the Viking men got thumped pretty hard by the tomcats, 75-44.
In girls’ action, senior Gracie Corley sounded the war horn early for the Lady Vikings, knocking down a perimeter deuce, then grabbing a steal and layup for a 4-0 North lead.
Houlka’s Tink Moore hit a nifty jumper off the dribble to tie the game at 4.
Corley and Meekenss Harvey added another pair of scores each to lead the Lady Vikings to a 16-8 lead at the end of the first period.
Corley knocked down her second 3-pointer early in the second period, and an offensive put-back by Envi Judon bumped the Lady Vikings further ahead. MacKenzie Beaty dished to Laura Cobb, who slashed just inside the free-throw stripe to knock down a jumper, then a steal and left-handed layup by Beaty gave North a comfortable 43-10 lead going into halftime.
Corley continued to pick-pocket the Lady Wildcats in the third period, grabbing a steal and dishing to Cobb for an easy bucket. Mallory Robinson knocked down an 8-footer to give North a 57-10 lead headed into the final frame.
Houlka Coach Davin Young said afterward that his girls played hard but competing against an experienced team was tough.
“I was encouraged by the first period, and I thought we handled the press ok, but turnovers killed us,” said Young. “Between graduation and players moving on we lost about 75% of our scoring from last season, so we’re a work in progress. We played a good team tonight. I’d like to see our girls play a little more under control and reduce turnovers.”
North’s head coach Rob Browning was pleased with his ladies’ strong showing.
“We lacked energy in the first half, but I’m proud of the girls for responding with a big second half,” said Browning.
The Lady Vikings improved to 3-2 on the young season, with previous wins over Mantachie and Jumpertown.
The Houlka Lady Wildcats fell to 0-3.
Boys
In men’s action, the house was rocking pretty loudly as the Wildcats quickly pounced out to a 6-0 lead. Senior Kobe Atkinson helped lead the early surge, going up hard for a bucket inside and helping the Wildcats to a 14-1 lead at the end of the first period.
Houlka junior Elijah Kilpatrick pulled a James Harden-like stepback and knocked down a jumper from the top of the key for a 23-4 lead midway through the second frame.
North’s Nick Burchfield played hard in the paint, knocking down a 5-foot jumper, and Nash Guerin hesitated then took his man to the hole to give the Norsemen 8.
An offensive put-back by Houlka junior Jarell Hamilton, followed by a feed from senior Tarquavious Jackson, inside, to Seth Winter for a bucket pushed the Wildcats out front 27-8.
Burchfield hustled down a loose ball for North and got it ahead to Guerin for a 3-pointer.
Viking senior Jordan Pitts received an inbounds pass and made good on a hard-contested turnround to give the Norsemen lucky 13, but Houlka senior Andrew Foster grabbed a breakaway and scored, and the Cats took a comfortable 36-15 lead into the half.
North’s Amari Hubbard putback an offensive rebound early in the third to inch the Vikings closer. Houlka’s Nehemiah Flemmings dished inside to Winter for a score.
Burchfield kicked the ball inside to Joseph Spratt for a bucket, then Burchfield drew a foul and converted a pair of free-throws.
Houlka continued to cruise in front, helped by a 3-pointer from Hamilton and another by Hayes Paden. A basket from Kornelious Moore sealed the deal for Houlka.
Houlka head coach Seth Burt liked what he saw from his squad.
“We jumped out to an early 20-4 lead by creating turnovers and converting them into baskets,” said Burt. “Our guys are doing a great job of playing team defense. We want to be a team that is hard to score against. We had three players with 12 points each, Tarquavious Jackson, Jarell Hamilton, and Seth Winter. It was a balanced team effort.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Mooreville tomorrow night.
North Pontotoc head Coach Chris Parman said it was a tough night but his guys fought hard.
“They (Houlka) are extremely athletic and the atmosphere was new to my young team,” said Parman.
Houlka improved to 3-2, with previous wins over TCPS and Tremont. North Pontotoc defeated Jumpertown at home on Nov. 9, and as of this article stood at 1-3 on the young season.
The Vikings are scheduled to play at Pine Grove on Friday.