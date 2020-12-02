Students at North Pontotoc High School will take exclusively online “virtual” classes from now through Christmas break due to a teacher shortage caused by COVID-19, according to administrators.
Supt. Dr. Brock Puckett told the Progress on Nov. 28 that numerous NPH teachers in grades 9-12 tested positive for the Coronavirus over the Thanksgiving break, and administrators have been unable to recruit enough subs to fill the vacancies.
“This decision was based on staff and staff spouses’ positive tests over the last two days,” said Puckett,” adding that he anticipated the number of positive test results would increase as administrators assessed the situation after Thanksgiving.
NPH Principal Brian Sutton said that having too few teachers and subs left him little choice.
“We could put students in study hall or gym for extended periods while the teachers on campus taught class, but that wouldn’t really be a learning environment, and students wouldn’t get the quality education they deserved,” said Sutton.
PCSD staff considered three options for returning to school at the end of the summer, including traditional attendance, online learning, and a hybrid model. District personnel discussed pros and cons, knowing that transportation and internet accessibility would be important factors. More than 70 percent of parents and teachers said they wanted to go back to school in the usual way, so teachers reported on Aug. 7 and students returned on Aug. 17.
Traditional attendance worked until now Sutton said, but rising numbers of positive COVID tests forced administrators to adapt their strategy in order to stem the tide. NPH students and teachers have been prepared for this contingency, according to Sutton. Approximately 23 percent of NPH’s 565 students have been using the virtual platform throughout the year.
PCSD schools are using an online platform called Canvas, which allows teachers and students to interact in a virtual environment. Teachers can assign, monitor, and evaluate students’ learning. Message boards, video chats, and Zoom interactive conferencing are all part of the online learning tools PCSD personnel are making available to students. Each student also received a Chromebook laptop computer to use for school. The district recently passed a policy requiring students to maintain a 70 average in order to continue using the virtual model.
PCSD is providing “hot spot” boxes for students without sufficient internet access, devices that generate a signal and allow students to get online. In addition, PCSD recently supplied teachers with laptops that will make teaching online easier. If there’s a silver lining to the situation, it’s that virtual learning will allow even teachers who’ve been exposed and quarantined to teach from the safety of their homes, Sutton said.
Going completely virtual will present NPH students and teachers with a relatively new educational experience, but online learning has been part of their curriculum for some time, and it will likely become more popular as time goes on, according to Puckett.
“We will continue to offer excellent online learning, utilizing the virtual teaching tools in which we’ve made a big investment,” said Puckett. “This is our first full school that will be virtual for an extended time. We’re facing challenges, but everybody's been working together trying to make it happen from home and at the school. Our parents have been great and helped tremendously.”
Facing an uncertain future, PCSD staff and students are forced to consider that virtual-only learning will carry over into the new year, according to Sutton.
“The virtual platform will continue to be part of how we educate,” said Sutton. “That might mean virtual only, or it might not, depending on the circumstances. We’ve gotten used to virtual learning and to following safety guidelines from the start this year, and I’ve emphasized to our staff to be flexible and willing to adapt. Our priority is to make sure every student gets a quality education and stays safe.”