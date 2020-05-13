This Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m. North Pontotoc seniors were supposed to walk across the football field for the last time as students of the school. They were to get their diploma and the well done speeches that would catapult them into adult life, either to go to work or continue their education in college.
Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, this is not to be, and parents were a bit disappointed.
As an alternative, the students are going to do their senior parade on this day.
“Several parents called me to see if we could do this,” said principal Brian Sutton.
Sutton said he made some phone calls to make sure it would be okay during this uncertain time and he was given the go ahead since folks will be in their cars.
“So the seniors are going to line up at the school in their cars at 10 that morning and travel down Central Avenue to Main Street and back up Old highway 15 to the school,” he said.
People who would like to see the parade and show their support are invited to park along the way and wave at the young people as they pass by.
“Their school days were cut short and this will give them some recognition on the day they were supposed to graduate,” Sutton said.
There are some 160 seniors in the class of 2020. A traditional graduation is tentatively set to take place on July 25, 10 a.m. in the gym because of the heat. Each senior will be allowed six tickets and anyone who can’t get in the gym will be directed into other parts of the school to view the graduation on a video screen.