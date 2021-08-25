North Pontotoc High School Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in
Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library
Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library center the practice of oral
histories and how they can connect local history, public memory, and community archives.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Library Director, Jeannie Speck
Thompson. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a
happier and healthier community for our families.”
As part of the grant, Jeannie will take an online course in how to lead community conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Along with Pontotoc County School District AmeriCorps VISTA member, Bella St. Amant, Jeannie will host a conversation with residents about oral history creation and the M.B. Mayfield House Museum Project. She will utilize the grant funds to provide equipment, training, and instruction to students who will create histories to add to the community archive of oral histories in the future museum.
Throughout his life, M.B. Mayfield used his artwork to document the people and places in Ecru and
depicted rural Mississippi community life in the 1940’s. His poverty during childhood required him to
utilize local clay, berries, and flowers to mix paints for his drawings. He called his paintings “memory
scenes.” His unique success story and sense of place in his community who honored him as an African American artist provide students with talking points about how they are an essential part of their community regardless of background, race, or economic condition.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Jeannie
Thompson at jthompson@pcsd.ms.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”