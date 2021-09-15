BLUE MOUNTAIN- North Pontotoc came out of the gate strong for their season-opening meet at the Hickory Flatt Invitational on Saturday, held at Blue Mountain College.
In the varsity girls' 5K, including 4A-6A, Caroline Speck finished in 50th place, with a time of 28:37.64. (First place went to Hernando's Jessica Cartwright, at 20:23.82).
On the varsity boys' side, top North's top finisher in the 5K was Nash Guerin, who finished seventh overall, with a time of 18:52.48. Dylan Herring finished thirty-second, at 20:20.58. Keaton Varnon finished fifty-third at 22:03.57. . (First place went to Hernando's Graham Weiss, who ran 17:26.34). North's varsity men finished fifth overall. ((Corinth finished first).
Among the junior high ranks, top finishers for the Lady Vikings in the two-mile included Serenity Carr, who took home eighth place overall, with a time of 16:18.02. Kora Belle Walker, finished thirty-sixth overall (20:18.54), and Celeste Alban finished a beat behind her, in thirty-seventh place, at 20:21.04. (First place went to Baldwyn's Eliza McCarley, at 14:07.77). The junior high Viking ladies finished third. (Corinth finished first).
On the junior high boys' side for North, top finishers included Kye Clowers, who ran 13:41.21. He was closely followed by teammates Will Townsend, 13:42.71, and Hayden Waldon, 13.49.11. They finished seventh, eighth, and ninth, overall, respectively. (First place went to Corinth's Nathaniel Wilbanks, at 12:19.52).
The junior high Viking men finished second overall. (Corinth finished first).
First-year coach Hannah Weatherly was very pleased after the meet.
"I'm incredibly proud of all, four teams," said Weatherly. "Every high school runner showed improvement compared to the same race last year, and some of them shaved several minutes off their times. Both junior high teams showed out today, and we had a lot of PRs. I'm thankful for all the parental support, and it was a strong, season opener. I'm excited to see our improvement as the season goes on."
