North Pontotoc's soccer programs have had some success this season. The boys have held at or near the top most of the season, while the girls have come on strong, lately, hoping to earn a playoff spot.
Boys
The North Pontotoc soccer boys defeated New Albany 2-1 on Jan 4 with Holden Little scoring both goals. The Vikings also picked up a 4-3 overtime win over Ripley on Jan. 6, with David Tovar scoring 3 goals. North was 14-3-1 on the season as of this article (Jan. 7), and sat atop Division 1-4A at 5-0. Coach Travis Little said he was pleased with his team's mental toughness. "Our kids won't stop, they never quit, never get their heads down," said Little, who Vikings were set for a big showdown at Corinth on Monday.
Girls
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings soccer team defeated Ripley 6-0 on Jan. 6. Their leading scorer on the season has been freshman Anne Crotwell. The Lady Viks got off to a rough 0-10 start this season, but a 3-0 win over South Pontotoc on Dec. 3 put them in the winners bracket for the first time, then they tore off 3 division wins, including two over Ripley and one over Tishomingo County. As of this article (Jan. 7) the girls were looking forward to Corinth, where Coach Josh Harlow said they needed goals to count toward a scoring differential, should the playoff situation require it, then a must-win rematch against Tish County, followed by two critical games against Senatobia (Jan. 14, and Jan. 17). Coach Harlow said the girls may be hitting their stride at just right time. "Division play is what matters, and we knew, in the first half of the season, that making the transition to a new style of moving the ball would be a challenge," said Harlow. "The girls are now finding their places at their own positions, and they're beginning to excel. We had some very close games toward the middle of the season, and we were unlucky not to win those. We need to put ourselves in a position to reach the postseason. We have six seniors who have their hearts set on it. I'm extremely proud of the work they've put in, and I want them to see it lead to success."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.