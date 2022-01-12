Anne Crotwell scored a pair of goals to give the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings a 2-1 win over Division 1-4A rivals Ripley on Jan. 4.
It was a cold, blustery night, and the team’s tent nearly blew away, but the few diehard fans in the stands were treated to a Lady Viking win.
Afterwards, Coach Kyle Robbins said he liked the way his girls fought.
“We didn’t play our best game, but it’s encouraging to get a win, even when we don’t play our best,” said Robbins, whose ladies held a 4-9 season record as of this article, 3-2 in division play. The Lady Vikings defeated Ripley twice and Senatobia once in division contests. They lost to division frontrunners, first place New Albany, and second place Corinth. As of Jan. 6 they sat in third place.
Boys
At halftime, huddled in the tent, Coach Travis Little told his boys, “It’s a good night to get’em.” And it was, with the score a 0-0 tie, and the Tigers looking sluggish after Christmas break. It was cold and wet, and perennial stronghold Ripley seemed vulnerable.
Little’s crew was amped, after a first half in which they kept the ball over the midfield line, moving aggressively and pressing Ripley’s defense, a strategy that before the match Little said they considered carefully.
“We’re moving Holden (Little) up to striker from midfielder to apply more pressure offensively,” said Little, whose starting six included five freshmen and one seventh-grader.
The Vikings had an ax to grind with Los Tigres. They’d lost twice to their division foes, once in overtime, and it would have been nice to knock off the frontrunners, who held a perfect 3-0 record in division play.
The Vikings showed early that they’d come to play.
Ethan Boyd helped keep the ball on the offensive side of the pitch. Goalie Ayden Ellis made a strong save at the 33:20 mark.
David Tovar narrowly missed a penalty kick wide right at 28:20. Mason Beaman launched a long pass beyond midfield that promised to lead to a breakaway, but North was penalized with offsides.
Holden Little shook loose and made a strong shot on goal with 25 minutes remaining in the first half, but he drilled it straight into the chest of the Ripley goalie.
Ellis made another great save at 21:50, then Luis Guerrero and Eric Gonzalez worked a nifty give-and-go just outside Ripley’s goal box, but came up short. Tovar launched another shot at 10:30, sailing it wide right. A third outstanding save by Ellis at 5:20 helped North keep the match scoreless heading into the intermission.
The Vikings made four solid shots on goal in the first half. At the break, Coach Little admonished his guys not to lag when away from the ball.
“Don’t quit on defense,” Little said, reminding his guys to keep their spacing and keep passing lanes open.
Holden Little narrowly missed a header for a goal early in the second half, then David Tovar outflanked the Ripley defense, moving left-to-right and angling inside for the game’s first goal.
McKhi Castro got inside the Viking defense on the ensuing possession. He dished across the pitch with a nifty pass but no teammates followed. Castro missed a free kick, but soon afterward he passed to Mauricio Chaierz for a goal with 27:30 remaining.
Ellis made yet another stellar save at 19:30. Holden Little hustled down the pitch and earned a corner kick, but when that missed it led to Ripley’s Freddy Lopez getting a chance on a breakaway, but he missed as well.
Castro notched a goal at 11:30, and Ripley pulled away for good. Holden Little and Castro scored subsequent goals for their respective teams, and the Los Tigres took the win, 3-2.
As of this article, the Vikings held a record of 6-7 on the season, and 1-4 in division. They lost to division foes New Albany, in overtime, Corinth, in overtime, and Ripley, twice. They beat Senatobia.