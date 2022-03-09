North Pontotoc put together a complete outing last Thursday in a 11-0 shutout victory over West Union.
“We’ve talked a lot about getting better every game, and definitely this was our best game,” said North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony. “We had a little shaky first inning, but we didn’t panic and hit the ball better and pitched it better (as the game went on). It was really a complete game for us.”
A couple of Viking errors allowed West Union to load the bases in the bottom of the 1st inning, but second baseman Clay Pitts made a nice play on a tough ground ball up the middle for a force out to end the threat.
In the second inning Kalor Kirby led off with a single, followed by a double by Wesley Simmons. Cam Abott walked, and Jack Cummings gave North the lead when he beat out an RBI infield single. Cayson Capwell drove in a pair of runs with a double, and Michael Anderson made it 6-0 with a 3-run opposite field homer to left.
The Vikings continued to tack onto their lead. Tyler Pickens started the top of the 3rd with a base hit and scored on a single by Capwell. In the 4th Kentner plated Anderson with a single. Later in the inning Pickens lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Kentner, extending the lead to 9-0.
North added two more in the 5th. Cummings singled and Capwell lined his second double before Anderson drove in courtesy runner Frank Stark with a ground out. A final run scored after a West Union error on a ground ball from Randon McDaniel.
Cayson Capwell worked the first four innings of the 5-inning run-rule contest, allowing two hits. Abott set the Eagles down in order in the final frame, striking out two.
North Pontotoc 13, Bruce 1
The Vikings routed Bruce 13-1 in a road matchup on Tuesday, March 1. After scoring the first run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Tyler Pickens in the 1st inning, North took a 3-1 lead in the 4th by way of an RBI double from Cam Abott and an RBI single from Clay Pitts.
North really opened things up by plating 7 runs in the 5th. Cam Abott stepped up to the dish and blasted a grand slam over the left field fence. After Colton Moore drew a walk, Pitts singled and Michael Anderson drew a walk to load the bases again. Two more runs then came home on a Trojan error. Kalor Kirby plated Anderson with a base hit to extend the lead to 10-1.
In the 6th, Jack Cummings led off with a walk. His courtesy runner Eli Patterson came around to score, along with Jaylen Wise, on a two-run single from Reece Kentner Pitts scored the final run of the night on a wild pitch.
Pitts finished 3-4 at the plate, while Kentner and Abott notched two hits apiece; Abott also drove in five runs.
Kentner was dominant on the mound, going the entire way and striking out 13 batters while surrendering a mere one hit.