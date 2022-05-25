Coach Chad Anthony invites youngsters ages kindergarten through 8th grade to take part in a baseball camp, June 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. 

The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. until noon each day, at Zane Hale Field on the North Pontotoc campus. (*Note: Registration will be Wednesday, June 1st, from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.)

Coach Anthony is a state champion and he and his staff and players will teach the fundamentals of hitting, pitching, base running and catching. 

The cost of the camp is $50 and includes a t-shirt and a group photo. Coaches will teach camp each day, rain or shine. Concessions stands will be open to purchase drinks and snacks. 

(Water slide day will be Friday, June 3rd, 11:30 a.m. - 12 noon.)

For more information please contact Coach Anthony at (662) 308-0762. 

galen.holley@djournal.com

