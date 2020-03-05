The North Pontotoc Viking Voices Choir is holding a "Fund-raiser Extravaganza” on Saturday, March 21.
"This will be a day of fun for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Pontotoc Elementary Gym,” said Viking Voices Choir Director Dena Holley. The North Pontotoc Elementary Gym is located at 8324 Highway 15 North, Ecru, MS 38841.
“Please come join us for silent auctions, raffles for local gift certificates and professional quality homemade crafts , baked goods, games for all ages, live music, drinks, hot dogs, and more,” Holley invited.
Holley said that all money raised will help finance the purchase of professional sound equipment, risers, travel expenses, concert attire and music.
Bidding on silent auction items ends at 2pm, and winners will be announced. Raffle ticket announcements will be made at 3pm. Winners do not have to be present to win.
A small cover charge of $3 for children and $4 for adults (only those wishing to play), will allow them to participate in a variety of games throughout the day. Raffle item tickets are $1 each.
"Come for the prizes, stay for the fun, and experience the North Pontotoc Viking Voices!” Holley said.
Silent auction and raffle items for the fund-raiser have been donated by: Advanced Auto Parts; Aleigh’s Envy Boutique; Amsterdam Deli and Grill; Antiques Down Memory Lane; Antiques on Main (Pontotoc); AutoZone; Bishop’s Flower Shop; Connie’s Fried Chicken; Danver’s; Delta Daisy; Flowers and Gifts of Pontotoc; Flowers on Main; The Gift Shop; Gifts to Go; Happy Day Cafe; Hometown Pizza; McAlisters; Moore’s; The Nail Boutique; O’Reilly Auto Parts; Piggly Wiggly; Pure Bliss; The Red Door; Relics Marketplace; Sydney’s Grill; Trendy Tree, True Blue; Tupelo Smiles; Ultra Violet Boutique and Gifts; Wise Family Farm; Zaxby’s (New Albany); Crocheted Baby Blanket; Crocheted Afghan; ; Distressed Bench; Hand Carved Wooden Reindeer; Paintings by Sam Baldwin; Roger’s Furniture.