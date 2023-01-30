The North Pontotoc Vikings are the 2023 4A North Half champions. They defeated Corinth 2-1 on Monday night to earn a chance to play for the state title. Their opponent and the date of the big game were still to be determined, as of the time of this article. The Vikings would face the winner of the Bay High versus Pass Christian game.
In winning the North Half, the Vikings captured their twentieth win of the season, which Coach Travis Little said he believed was a school record. The coach’s two sons, Tripp and Holden, scored the two goals for the Vikings, aided considerably by the nifty footwork and assists from their teammates, and by stingy defense, anchored by senior goalie Ayden Ellis.
Picking up action in the first half on Monday, as Luis Guerrero worked hard at midfield, getting a good assist ahead to Holden Little, who lost his footing and was unable to fire a shot. David Tovar pushed the ball up the right side of the field and got off a good shot, but Corinth’s goalie made a nice save. Moments later, Tovar was on the offensive again, this time shucking a defender with dizzying footwork and missing a shot just right, at 19:40. One minute later, Tripp Little launched a shot from the center of the pitch, about 25 yards out, and the arching attempt found the net, just over the outstretched fingertips of Corinth’s goalkeeper. Anibal Mejia made a strong stop on a Corinth offensive player, cutting under and slapping the ball away, toward the sideline, with the player charging forward at full speed. That stole the momentary momentum Corinth had built, and allowed the Vikings to carry their 1-0 lead into halftime.
Just under three minutes into the second half, Holden Little skied among a jumble of defenders to head in a corner kick from Luis Guerrero, giving North a 2-0 lead.
Corinth scored on a penalty kick at 10:19, but that was all they’d get, as the Viking defense clamped down, highlighted by a diving save from goalie Ayden Ellis, moving to his right to put the vice on a shot attempt with less than five minutes remaining.
Afterwards, Coach LIttle said his team was a special group.
“We had Meet the Vikings on Oct. 22, and some of our younger guys got up and said that their goal was to go undefeated and go to state, and we thought, whoa, slow down guys,” said Little, laughing, as his players were greeted by their family and friends along the fenceline of the football field. “Maybe these kids knew something he didn’t,” he added. “Coach Harlow (Josh, Little’s assistant, as well as the girls’ head coach) did an outstanding job studying film, scouting teams, and formulating a game plan down the stretch,” Little added, as he watched his players jostle, hug, and congratulate each other on the soggy field. “This is a great group, and they’re really inclusive,” said Little. “The most diverse place in Ecru is the North Pontotoc soccer field. This is family.”
