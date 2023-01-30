North Pontotoc Vikings North Half Champs

The North Pontotoc Vikings boys soccer team defeated Corinth 2-1 on Jan. 30 making them the 2023 4A North Half champions. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc Vikings are the 2023 4A North Half champions. They defeated Corinth 2-1 on Monday night to earn a chance to play for the state title. Their opponent and the date of the big game were still to be determined, as of the time of this article. The Vikings would face the winner of the Bay High versus Pass Christian game.

galen.holley@djournal.com

