The North Pontotoc wrestling team has had an extraordinary run this season, going 10-0 in the regular season.
At the North Half Individual Championships, which took place at Tupelo on Feb. 11, North Pontotoc took 1st Place, and five North Pontotoc wrestlers were crowned North Half Champs. Those wrestlers included Cooper Warren, Landon Ward, Eli Carwyle, Blake McGloflin, and Frank Stark. No wrestler finished lower than third.
Coach Bob Rainer said his men showed heart and determination.
“The wrestlers did what they’ve done all year. They performed, and they did a really good job,” said Rainer, who, along with Coach Steve Keasler, had skippered the North boys on this extraordinary run.
The team state finals were set for Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Mississippi School for the Blind, in Jackson. The individual state finals, in which Warren, Ward, Carwyle, McGloflin, and Stark will wrestle, will be held at At St. Andrews, in Ridgeland, on Feb. 24 and 25.
This is only the second year North Pontotoc has had a wrestling team. Coach Rainer said he was ecstatic about the boys’ performance.
“It fits us,” said Rainer. “Wrestling is a tough, hard-nosed sport, and that’s the kind of kids we’ve got. A lot of them work away from the mat. They play football. They’re on the powerlifting team. They’re willing to put in the time and effort to get better, and they’re tough. They enjoy it. They’ve bought into it. The parents have been great. Anything I’ve needed, I’ve asked for and got. They’re there, and they come out en masse, wherever we’re at, to support us.”
Other results from the North Half Individual Championship in Tupelo on Feb. 11 included:
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&