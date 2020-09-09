North Pontotoc went to the South Pontotoc Invitational last week without some of its top runners, but the Vikings competed hard in their season opening meet, with a strong performance from the junior high boys.
The top seven runners for the varsity boys were Jace Russell, Aaron Akers, Colby Boyd, Christian Najera, Keaton Vernon, Brady Shettles and Mason Bramlett. For the girls, it was Anna Thomas, followed by Maly Fitts, Caroline Speck, Kailey Coker, Lindy Holley, Serenity Clayton and Anna Beth Brown.
Coach Marley Russell was high on the potential her junior high boys, and they started off the season by coming in second place. All of their top seven finished inside the top 40 of the 133-runner field, with four inside the top 15.
Nash Guerin led the way in 5th place, followed by John Mendoza in 8th place, Landon Hill in 9th and Caleb Pitts in 12th. Behind them were Hayden Stacks (24th), Noah Waldrop (27th) and Brayden Brown (36th).
Serenity Carr was the lone competitor for the junior high girls.