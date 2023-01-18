ECRU- North Pontotoc’s soccer teams picked up a pair of wins over division foe Tishomingo County last Thursday on a blustery night in Ecru.
North Pontotoc 2, Tishomingo County 0 (Girls)
The Lady Vikings and Lady Braves played to a scoreless tie in the first half. However, Tishomingo County had offensive chances more often than not.
“The girls knew how big of a game it was, and I think nerves played a part in the first half,” said North Pontotoc coach Josh Harlow. “We were lucky. Tish pressed us really hard in the first (half). They kept it on our end, and we had a really hard time trying to control the ball.”
Anne Crotwell broke free on a long run and scored in the 52nd minute. Crotwell later gave North a 2-0 lead with a goal in the 67th minute. Crotwell’s corner kick in the 70th minute resulted in numerous short range chances, but none could find the back of the net. Naomy Camposeco and Kyndall Roberts, as well as Crotwell, also had shots on goal late in the game that just missed. In contrast to the first half, the Lady Vikings were able to control the ball and attack throughout the second. Tishomingo County managed only a single second half shot in the final minute of the game.
“At halftime we talked, and I think they understood they needed to step it up and start playing our kind of soccer,” Harlow said. “They did that, and we were able to execute two goals. It is a win and we will take it.”
North Pontotoc 6, Tishomingo County 0 (Boys)
The Vikings cruised to a shutout win over an overmatched Brave team with a dominant first half.
North had near misses early on from Holden Little and Eric Gonzalez, but it would not take long to get on the board. Holden Little found the back of the net in the 7th minute. Luis Guerrero launched a rocket at the net, which the Tishomingo County goalie just got a hand on to deflect it over the net. Gonzalez got a penalty kick opportunity in the 14th minute, which he drilled past the keeper to give North a 2-0 lead. Little scored again in the 23rd minute, and the Vikings added another goal to extend the lead to four in the 31st minute. David Tovar had a nice run and scored in the 34th minute, and Guerrero made it 6-0 with a goal in the final few seconds of the first half.
With the game well in hand, the Vikings emptied the bench in the second half. Still however, Tishomingo County did not get their first shot until well into the second 40 minutes.
“We talked about playing our brand of North Pontotoc soccer regardless of who we play,” said boys coach Travis Little. “The boys came out and handled that pretty well in the first half, and we put a good game together. We were able to get a lot of kids in and let them play.”
It was Senior Night for four key North Pontotoc players- Holden Little, Luis Guerrero, Eric Gonzalez and Ayden Ellis.
