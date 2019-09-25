Both North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc competed in one of the area's biggest annual cross country meets, the Saltillo Invitational, on Saturday, with the teams holding their own on the hilly course.
The North Pontotoc varsity girls finished in third place in Class 4A, while the varsity boys and junior high boys came in fourth in 4A.
Liz Tovar finished 29th to lead the way for the girls. She was followed by Anna Thomas, Mallory Robinson, Lily Tacker, Maly Fitts and Lindy Holley.
Dylan Herring came in 58th in a massive 271-runner field for the boys. The remainder of the top seven Viking runners were Jace Russell, Mason Bramlett, Frank Stark, Christian Najera, Austin Davis and Rhys Panes.
Caleb Pitts was 50th for the junior high boys. Behind him were Hunter Huffstatler, Tripp Little, Brayden Brown, Daniel Crotwell and Mason Beaman.
South
For the Cougars, both the varsity boys and girls were fifth place in Class 4A. The junior high boys finished third in 4A.
The top seven South boys were Austin Simpson, who finished 43rd, Zach Bennett, Slade Bost, Jesse Rodriguez, Dylan Fauver, Colton Fuqua and Haydon Billingsley.
Pacing the girls again was Ella Easterling. She was followed by Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow, Olivia Crane, Chelle Corder, Jolee Doss and Perla Diaz.
Noah Fleming was the junior high boys race runner-up, coming in second out of 161 competitiors with a time of 12:18. Gable Steward also had another strong performance with a 12th place run (12:58). Behind them were Trey Riley, Will McMurry and Brennan Ratliff.
Macy Bain led the junior high girls, followed by Kendall Long, Savannah Ray, Avery Mitchell and Harlee Gillespie.