This year marked the first-ever volleyball seasons for both North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc. Both programs faced the challenge of introducing a new sport, made perhaps even more difficult by the high schools' moves up in classification to 4A.
North Pontotoc finished with a 7-8 record after getting off to an impressive 5-0 start. They went winless in a Division 1-4A made up of veteran programs New Albany, Corinth, Ripley and Tishomingo County, but the Lady Vikings continued to get better throughout the season and much improvement often might not have showed up clearly in final scores. North made opponents work hard to win points and battled hard.
"We are so very proud of our girls," said North Pontotoc co-head coach Amanda Puckett. "They've had so much new material thrown at them over the season, and they have come such a long way since August. So many of them work hard on their own to get better, and that is very encouraging to see. They are excited about the game, and that helps get us excited too. They played with heart and effort. We are getting better and look forward to the seasons to come."
South Pontotoc finished the season 3-14 overall. The Lady Cougars picked up three Division 2-4A wins. They defeated Shannon twice by 3-0 scores. On Monday, October 7 the Lady Cougars picked up a final 3-0 victory over Itawamba AHS after facing an early hole.
"We were down big in the first set, 18-6 and then 20-9, and they just flipped a switch; we made a few plays and then we went on a big run," said South Pontotoc coach Blake Lovell. "They were able to handle being in the lead, controlled their emotions, and did a great job of finishing them off in straight sets."
The Lady Cougars bring back a young team next year, and Lovell is confident the program will be able to make significant strides from the learning experiences gathered with a season under its belt.
"We're losing one starter, Madison Bagwell, who has been a great outside hitter and server for us this year and will definitely be hard to replace, but I'm extremely confident going into next year," Lovell said. "We're returning lots of sophomores and several junior high kids, and I fully believe in them and am excited to be building our program around them. We will work extremely hard in the spring and in the summer, and I fully expect us to be in the hunt for the playoffs next year. It's been an amazing season, and I could not possibly be more proud of our girls and how they've fought and improved this year. They have been awesome, and we're looking to next year with a lot of optimism."