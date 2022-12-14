North Pontotoc wrestlers competed against Saltillo on Dec. 6. Below are the overall results from the match. North and South also competed against each other on Dec. 8. Pictures from both matches are on pages 4B and 5B.
North Pontotoc 66, Saltillo 18
106 lbs. - Kye Clowers lost by pin; 113 - Aiden Bates won by pin; 120 - Brayden Thompson won by pin; 126 - Luke Hale won by pin; 132 - Eli Sheffield won by pin; 138 - Cooper Warren won by pin; 145 - Presley Thomas lost by pin; 152 - Landon Ward won by pin; 160 - Eli Sheffield won by pin; 170 - Blake McGloflin won by pin; 182 - Frank Stark won by pin; 195 - Austin George won by pin; 220 - Bryce Rainer lost by pin; 285 - Caleb Davis won by pin
"We had a couple of injuries we had to deal with this week, so some new guys got a chance to compete. Every guy really stepped up and we were able get a win over a really good Saltillo team," said Coach Bob Rainer
Several Pontotoc County wrestlers were recently included in a fan-based list of top performers throughout the state. The list was posted online at mississippiwrestling.simplesite.com. The site does not reflect any official rankings and is not affiliated with the MHSAA, nor does the site represent the opinion of the Pontotoc Progress. The site is an attempt to rank wrestlers, based on their performance last season and early this season. Top Pontotoc County wrestlers mentioned on the site included North Pontotoc athletes Eli Carwyle (170 lbs. defending state champion), Caleb Davis (ranked 1st in 285 lbs. class), Mike Wilbanks (ranked 1st in 160 lbs. class), and Landon Ward (ranked 2nd in 152 lbs. class); South Pontotoc's Marcos Chrestman was ranked 4th in the 285 lbs. class.
Overall Score- North 78 South 0
106- Kye Clowers won by forfeit; 113 - Carson Hale won by forfeit; 120 - Brayden Thompson defeated Grayson Waters by pin; 126 - Luke Hale won by forfeit; 132 - Eli Sheffield won by forfeitj; 138 - Cooper Warren defeated Grayson Holley by pin; 145 - Khylun Jones won by forfeit; 160 - Landon Ward defeated Reid Jones by pin; 170 - Eli Carwyle defeated Shaw Prewitt by pin; 182 - Blake McGloflin won by forfeit; 195 - Frank Stark won by forfeit; 220 - Bryce Rainer defeated Brayden Holley by pin; 285 - Caleb Davis defeated Marcos Chrestman by pin
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&