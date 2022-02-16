Notable finishes at the Inaugural Mississippi Individual North Half Wrestling matches in Oxford on Feb. 5 included:
Guaranteed places: 106 lbs., 2nd Place, Easton Stark (North Pontotoc); 113 lbs., 1st Place, Eli Sheffield (North Pontotoc); 120 lbs,. 1st Place, Luke Hale (North Pontotoc); 126 lbs., 1st Place, Korben Herbert (North Pontotoc); 152 lbs., 2nd Place Mike Wilbanks (North Pontotoc), 3rd Place, Will Angle (South Pontotoc); 160 lbs., Reid Patterson (South Pontotoc); 2nd Place, Dre Villareal (North Pontotoc); 170 lbs., 1st Place, Eli Carwyle (North Pontotoc); 182 lbs., 1st Place, Frank Stark (North Pontotoc); 195 lbs., 2nd Place, Kenny Walters (South Pontotoc); 3rd place, Tate Ellis (North Pontotoc); 220 lbs., First Place, Jimmy Harpole, (South Pontotoc); 5th Place, Bryce Rainer (North Pontotoc); 285 lbs., 1st Place, Bryan Heredia (North Pontotoc); 2nd Place, Austin Shumpert (South Pontotoc).
North Pontotoc won the event with a combined score of 245 points. Center Hill finished second, and South Pontotoc third out of a field of five teams.
Wrestlers from North and South Pontotoc competed in state competition Feb. 12, at the Mississippi School for the Blind in Jackson.
South Pontotoc defeated Mississippi School for the Blind 36-6.
Aside from forefit matches, winners included: Reid Jones (South Pontotoc) over Jamera Hill (MSFTB), Fall 2:32.
Jimmy Harpole (South Pontotoc) over Cintarious Shaw (MSFTB), Fall 0:34.
Jimmy Harpole (South) over Elijah Thompson (Ocean Springs), Fall, 2:27
Austin Shempert (South) over Lane Hewett (St. Martin), Dec 7-6.