SPRINGVILLE– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings went on the road last Tuesday and picked up a 3-1 win over rival South Pontotoc. With the victory North improved to 3-0 against their intercounty rival.
“I feel like South really wanted this one and it showed on the court,” said Lady Vikings co-head coach Amanda Little. “The girls really pushed through and I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Vikings won the first set 25-22, and they had to come back to do it. South Pontotoc raced out to a 10-5 lead with the help of an ace by Kealey Ward. North tied the set at 19-19, aided by a Katelyn Horton ace, and the Lady Vikings extended the lead to 21-19 with an ace by Kam Thomas. Cadie Beth Gates recorded an ace to make it 24-20, and a few moments later Allie Leath finished off the set with a kill.
South Pontotoc won the second set easily, taking the first point and never losing the lead. The Lady Cougars led 13-10 after an ace by Leanna Reeves. South led 15-13 and then went on a 5-0 run to make it 20-13. They closed out the set with five straight points to win 25-14.
“I’m proud of them, and I feel like we have grown a lot since we saw North earlier in the year,” said South co-head coach Stacy McNatt. “It’s great to see them growing and learning week to week, and it's starting to show in games.”
South took a commanding 13-1 lead in the third set aided by back to back aces by Madison Bagwell. South extended their lead to 14-2, but the Lady Vikings began to claw their way back into it. Katelyn Horton made it 14-5 with an ace, and a few minutes later North’s Anna Brooke Sullivan made it 16-7 with a kill at the net. Belle Ross cut into South’s lead with an ace to make it 16-9. North’s Bella Gates served back to back aces to cut the deficit to 19-15, and the Lady Vikings finished the set with a 10-3 run to come back and win 25-22.
The Lady Vikings won the fourth set handedly 25-12.
“South has improved a lot since the last time we played them, and it's bittersweet and feels great to get another win over them,” said North co-head coach Amanda Puckett.
"It didn’t turn out like we wanted,” said South co-head coach Blake Lovell. “The fight was there and they had some grit tonight.”
Later in the week the Lady Vikings fell to New Albany 0-3 (5-25, 11-25, 7-25) on Thursday to drop their first match of the season.