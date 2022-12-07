SPRINGVILLE - The North Pontotoc Vikings and Lady Vikings took a pair of wins against division and county rivals South Pontotoc last Saturday, with the girls winning 3-0, and the boys 6-1.
On the ladies’ side, Anne Crotwell shook loose up the right side of the pitch and banged one in for a Lady Vikings’ score just two minutes into the contest. Crotwell followed that up with a nifty assist, with 28 minutes remaining in the first half, snapping a pass right-to-left, inside, to Kyndall Roberts, who put one in the net for the second goal.
South’s Madison McGillivray got deep penetration up the right side with 25:30 left in the half, but the Lady Cougars (1-9) couldn’t find an open shot. South’s goalie, Candace Pullman, made a nifty save after North’s Crotwell found an open striker in the middle of the penalty box. Pullman made another nice save on a shot off a corner kick with 16:20 remaining in the first half. She made two more saves, at 11:15, and 8:40, as South had trouble clearing the ball from striking distance. Around the 30 minute mark of the second half, North’s Kyndall Roberts nailed another goal, moving right-to-left, and that sealed the win for the Lady Vikings. N
The Lady Vikings are 1-10 on the season.
Boys
The North Pontotoc men (9-3, 1) also sounded the battle horn in Springville and came away with a lopsided 6-1 victory over South (6-4).
The Norsemen got off to a quick start, as did the ladies. Holden Little worked up the right side of the pitch and broke off a nifty pass to David Tovar who took his time, set himself, and put one into the back of the net for the game’s first score.
North’s goalie, Ayden Ellis made a diving save on a South Pontotoc shot with 36 minutes remaining in the first half.
North’s Luis Andrade took a shot that sailed just wide left with 34 minutes left before intermission. Holden Little launched a shot high at 33:30. Little’s younger brother, Tripp, knocked in a goal from 8 feet at 32:40 remaining for North’s second score.
South’s Ivan Martinez shook loose on a breakaway, but North’s goalie Ayden Ellis moved up in the box to stop the penetration and thwart the scoring threat.
Cougar goalie Marcus Holley made a nice save on a Viking attempt at 23:20 remaining. South’s Scheff White got a good look with 17 minutes remaining, but Ellis saved a would-be score once again with a diving save.
With just under 15 minutes left in the half, Holden Little gave an assist to Tovar, who showed off the best footwork of the game, weaving past three defenders for the score and a 3-0 lead. North’s Jimmy Alban pushed the ball up the left side of the pitch and, moving left-to-right, knocked in a goal for a 4-0 lead headed into halftime.
South's Noah Fleming scored the Cougars' goal, in the second half.
North’s boys' coach, Travis Little, said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I thought we played well against a good South Pontotoc team,” said Little. “They’re a well-coached bunch and they’ve got some good players, so we were happy to get the win. We’ve got some good senior leadership, like Holden, who can run well and has good vision. We’ve also got some good, younger players who bode well for the future of our program, and we’re glad to be off to a good start in division competition."
South's boys' and girls' coach Zach McDonald said his athletes are coming along.
North also defeated Corinth 2-0 on Dec. 1 for their first division win.
"Both teams are working hard at practice and learning to correct mistakes during games, so that we can have a good run in district matches in the upcoming weeks," said McDonald, who is in his first year at the helm for South. "Each player is making progress this year, and we're all looking forward to what the rest of the season holds."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.