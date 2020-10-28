North Pontotoc's boys finished as region runner-up to defending state champion Corinth at the Region 1-4A Championship last Tuesday at Cherry Creek Orchards, while the girls took third place.
Dylan Herring came away with a sixth place finish to lead the team. He made the All-Region team along with John Mendoza, who had been one of the Vikings' top junior high runners this season. Mendoza also finished in the top 10, placing 9th.
The rest of the North top seven runners who compete, at next week's state meet, were Keaton Varnon (17th), Colby Boyd (24th), Tyler Carter (25th), Aaron Akers (26th) and Jace Russell (29th).
Liz Tovar finished in third place individually to pace the North girls and earn All-Region honors. Anna Thomas finished in 17th place, with Gracie Corley close behind in 20th. Rounding out the top seven to advance to state were Bella Hayes (26th), Caroline Speck (27th), Maly Fitts (30th) and Serenity Clayton (42nd).
North will compete in 4A MHSAA State Cross Championships on Monday, November 2.