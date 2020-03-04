The North Pontotoc Vikings tennis team went on the road last Thursday and picked up a tight 4-3 win over Booneville.
North won the boys and girls singles points as well both boys doubles points.
Ethan Robertson defeated the Blue Devils' Ravin Chittom 6-1, 6-1 in boys singles, and Lizzy White also cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sabella Zabarovska in girls singles.
In boys doubles, the Vikings' Collin Crowson and Weston Crouch won 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) over Chandler Ball and Gibson Foster. Mitch McCord and Jake Hall also defeated Cameron Whatley and Conner Eaton 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.