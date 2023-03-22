North Pontotoc travelled to Senatobia on March 18 for a non-division matchup with the Warriors. North Pontotoc looked to senior lefty Cayson Capwell on the mound as Capwell, coming off a minor injury, looked for his first start on the mound in the 2023 season. Capwell was helped by a big first inning as the Vikings plated four runs behind a Cameron Abbott two run home run and a Reece Kentner double. The Vikings would end the top half of the first up four to nothing as Senatobia came up to bat. Capwell was efficient using a lively fastball and an off speed pitch to keep Senatobia batters off track. In the second inning Senatobia struck for one run on a single down the left field line that just squeaked by Vikings third baseman Abbott. Senatobia was able to get another run in the second on a Viking error with bases loaded. The six to two score held up as the Vikings turned to senior Nick Burchfield to close the game. The LH Capwell and the RH Burchfield combined to keep the Warriors hitters at bay allowing a combined 2 hits and only allowing 1 earned run & 1 unearned run in the contest. Burchfield struck out two batters in the final four innings and allowed no walks as he was able to use his fastball very effectively in the remaining innings. The Viking defense played error free in the final four innings to keep the Warriors from gaining any momentum. The Warriors would strand nine runners during the contest as they failed to get clutch hits down the stretch. North Pontotoc tallied 7 runs on 12 hits with one error in the contest. Offensively, the Vikings were led by Abbott with three hits, Kentner, Jack Cummings, and Capwell all had two hits each in the game. The Vikings evened their record on the season heading into the bulk of division play. North Pontotoc is 5-5, 1-1 in division play heading into next week’s matchup with Ripley.