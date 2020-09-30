North Pontotoc's junior high boys won their second meet of the year on Saturday at the Tupelo Invitational, while the varsity teams continued to make strides.
The junior high Vikings topped a field of 11 teams, posting 41 points. Saltillo was second with 63.
Nash Guerin was the individual race winner. North had two other top 10s, with John Mendoza in 6th and Landon Hill in 7th. Noah Waldrop finished 11th and Caleb Pitts 17th. Hayden Stacks (31st) and Tripp Little (33rd) rounded out their top seven.
The varsity boys finished 8th overall and third among 4A programs. Dylan Herring again paced the team. The remainder of the top seven were Aaron Akers, Keaton Varnon, Tyler Carter, Rhys Panes, Jace Russell and Colby Boyd.
The varsity girls were also 8th overall, including a fourth place showing in 4A. Liz Tovar had a strong run, finished 15th overall and 4th among 4A competitors. She was followed by Anna Thomas, Gracie Corley, Maley Fitts, Caroline Speck, Serenity Clayton and Lindy Holley.
North's junior high girls top finisher was Kylee Snider. Behind her were Adalyn Olonovich, Laney Clowers, Serenity Carr and Denia Edwards.
"I thought the boys ran well," said North Pontotoc head coach Marley Russell. "Everyone needs to keep working hard and really pushing themselves. Our goal is to improve in our rankings each week. The JV boys are still getting stronger. I am very proud of each of them."