PONTOTOC- North Pontotoc cross country had a solid performance Saturday at the Pontotoc Invitational heading into this week's regional meet.
In the junior high race the North boys performed extremely well, as they have all season, finishing in first place. Nash Guerin won the 5K, with John Mendoza placing 2nd for the Vikings. Landon Hill (12th), Caleb Pitts (15th), Noah Waldrop (16th), Hayden Stacks (27th) and Tripp Little (30th) also ran well for North Pontotoc.
The Vikings had a good showing in a strong field of runners, as both the varsity boys and girls finished 5th overall in 4A.
Anna Thomas was the top runner for the Lady Vikings, as she finished in 20th place in 4A. Caroline Speck (31st), Bella Hayes (32nd), Gracie Corley (33rd), Maly Fitts (34th), Lindy Holley (39th), and Kailey Coker (41st) rounded out the top seven runners for the Lady Vikings. In the junior high girls race Serenity Carr was the top runner for the Lady Vikings. Kylee Snider, Laney Clowers, Celeste Alban, and Adalyn Olonovich came in behind her, with a lot of effort, for North.
Dylan Herring was the top runner for the Viking varsity squad, as he finished in 25th place in 4A. Keaton Varnon (28th), Colby Boyd (30th), Jace Russell (38th), Tyler Carter (42nd), Aaron Akers (45th), and Holden Little (48th) rounded out the top seven.