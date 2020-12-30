BOONEVILLE, Miss. - Student-athletes that came to Northeast Mississippi Community College from coast-to-coast across America comprise the All-Decade Team for its softball program.
Fourteen former Tigers that suited up from 2010-19 were chosen for this prestigious acknowledgement. A player must have received postseason awards from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) in order to qualify for a spot on this lineup.
However, a majority of these Northeast alumni garnered additional awards from either the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) or the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
It is by and far the most geographically diverse all-decade squad with athletes from seven different states, including Alabama, California, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New York and Ohio. A panel of six individuals, which featured athletic department staff and members of the local media, participated in this process.
The selections were made by position and includes one first baseman, one second baseman, one third baseman, one shortstop, one catcher, three outfielders, three pitchers and three designated players or utility players.
First Base: Avery Springer (Houston, MS) 2015 MACCC All-North Division honorable mention…Catalyst for the Tigers as a sophomore with a team-best 39 hits...Struck out only six times in 131 at-bats...Had a season-high 12-game hitting streak for the Tigers that spanned across two months…Had a .416 batting average during that hot streak with 10 RBIs and five doubles…Career .293 batter in 78 appearances at Northeast with 12 doubles, three triples, 26 RBIs and 12 stolen bases over two seasons.
Second Base: Raleigh Downs (Booneville, MS) 2011 MACCC All-State…Two-time MACCC All-North Division (2012 second-team/2011 first-team)...Topped Northeast with a .423 batting average as a freshman, while swiping a perfect 10 out of 10 bases…Finished with a .438 on-base percentage after drawing 27 walks as a sophomore, which is still second most in a single season in school history...Committed just four errors in 140 chances for a .971 fielding percentage...Finished collegiate career at Spring Hill (Ala.).
Third Base: Breanna Tarpley (Athens, AL) 2019 NFCA All-South Region second-team…2019 NJCAA All-Region 23…2019 MACCC All-State first-team…Broke the school record for career doubles (46), doubles in a single season (28), career RBIs (94) and RBIs in a single season (56)...Batted .392 as a sophomore with a .421 on-base percentage, 73 hits, and 8 home runs...Career .343 batter in 98 appearances for the Tigers with 11 home runs.
Shortstop: Nicki Whitten (Booneville, MS) 2012 MACCC All-State…2012 MACCC North Division Best Defensive Player…2011 MACCC All-North Division honorable mention…Team captain during her sophomore campaign that produced a .345 batting average and 41 hits...…Registered seven doubles, a triple and five home runs on the way to driving in 31 runs and scoring 32 more times… Had a .440 on base percentage after collecting 16 walks and five hit by pitches…Only Tiger to appear in all 47 regular season games during her freshman season, compiling a .320 batting average in the process...Finished collegiate career at Blue Mountain.
Outfielder: Tia Davis (Ecru, MS) 2017 MACCC All-State…Earned MACCC Player of the Week honors after batting .455 with five doubles and a home run during a 5-2 week by the Tigers…Everyday center fielder for Northeast…Accumulated team-bests of a .370 batting average, a .584 slugging percentage, 64 hits, 49 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples..also produced five home runs and 24 RBIs…Finished second on the team with a .416 on-base percentage…Compiled a .976 fielding percentage with only two errors in 82 total chances…Hit safely during 11 of her final 13 games in a Northeast uniform…Career .337 batter in 91 appearances for the Tigers with 25 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 38 RBIs and 16 stolen bases over two seasons…Finished collegiate career at Alabama A&M.
Outfielder: Paige Dill (Southaven, MS) 2018 NFCA All-South Region second-team…2018 MACCC All-State second-team…Safely swiped 23 bases in her lone season with Northeast, which was tied for fifth most in a single year in program history..Led the Tigers with 25 walks, four triples and 52 hits...tied for the team lead with 42 runs scored...Finished collegiate career at West Alabama.
Outfielder: Molly Walden (New Site, MS) 2017 MACCC All-State… Accumulated a .343 batting average with 47 hits, six doubles, four home runs, one triple and a team-best 32 RBIs…Perfect in the outfield with 45 putouts and seven assists for a 1.000 fielding percentage…Hit safely in 16 of 19 games to conclude her sophomore season…Career .333 batter in 85 appearances at Northeast with 11 doubles, two triples, six homers and 43 RBIs over two seasons…Finished collegiate career at Williams Baptist (Ark.).
Catcher: Lizzy Van Manen (Pella, IA) 2019 NFCA All-American first-team…Two-time NFCA All-South Region (2019 first-team/2018 second-team)…2019 NFCA NJCAA Division II National Catcher of the Year…2019 NJCAA All-Region 23…2019 MACCC All-State first-team…First national player of the year in program history…Hit .495 during her sophomore season with a .557 on-base percentage and an .825 slugging percentage…Broke the school record for hits in a season (79) and career hits (122)…Career .424 batter with 23 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs, 70 RBIs and 20 stolen bases…Currently playing at Jacksonville State (Ala.).
Pitcher: Jessica Boyd (St. Joseph, MI) 2017 Fastpitch News All-American…Two-time MACCC All-State …19th All-American in program history… Regular season strikeout champion inside NJCAA Region 23 as a sophomore...Finished the season with 168 strikeouts, the third highest total in program history…Became just the third Tiger ever and the first in over a decade to capture 20 or more victories in a season…Recorded 296 career strikeouts, which is third best in school history..Career numbers also include 28 complete games and a 3.03 ERA in 284.1 innings…Finished collegiate career at Montevallo (Ala.).
Pitcher: Erin Dixson (Amherst, NY) Two-time MACCC All-North Division (2013 first-team/2012 honorable mention)…Finished with a 13-9 record and one save while tossing 16 complete games in 144 innings as a sophomore…Struck out 97 batters compared against just 18 walks and posted a 1.65 ERA…Logged 112.2 innings during her freshman campaign and gave up just 38 earned runs, while compiling a 13-8 record with 65 strikeouts, 19 walks and a 2.36 ERA..Finished collegiate career at Eckerd (Fla.).
Pitcher: Jaisa Fox (Cincinnati, OH) 2012 NJCAA All-Region 23…2012 MACCC All-State…2012 MACCC North Division Most Valuable Player (MVP)…Tossed 144 innings and allowed just 52 runs during her second year on the team…Limited the opposition to 110 hits on the year while striking out 143, which is fourth most in a single season in program history..Gave up only 34 walks in addition to holding opponents to just one earned run per game...Her 15 wins in 2012 are also fourth most in program history, as she posted a 15-9 overall record with a 2.09 ERA.
DP/Utility: Bianca Chagolla (Riverside, CA) Two-time MACCC All-State (2014/2013)…Two-time MACCC All-North Division first-team (2014/2013)…Posted team-highs in the categories of batting average (.383), on-base percentage (.455), runs scored (33), walks (18) and doubles (15) during her sophomore season…Had 100 career hits, as well as six home runs, 54 RBIs and just 14 strikeouts in 264 plate appearances.
DP/Utility: Andrea Cutts (Ackerman, MS) 2013 NJCAA All-American second-team…2013 NJCAA All-Region 23…2013 MACCC All-State…2013 MACCC North Division Best Offensive Player…2012 MACCC All-North Division first-team…18th All-American in program history…Led Northeast in the categories of batting average (.414), hits (53), runs scored (38), total bases (80), stolen bases (18) and triples (5) as a sophomore…Career .373 batter with 20 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs, 56 RBIs and 71 runs scored over two seasons…Finished collegiate career at Delta State.
DP/Utility: Caleigh Wallace (Killen, AL) 2018 NFCA All-American first-team…Two-time NFCA All-South Region (2019/2018 first-team)…2018 MACCC All-State first-team…Set a new program record as a freshman for most home runs with 16, which led the MACCC that season…Also holds the school records for most home runs (27) and runs scored (94) in a career…Became the first Tiger to hit at least 10 home runs in back-to-back campaigns…Career .341 batter with 17 doubles, four triples, 88 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.…Currently playing at West Alabama.