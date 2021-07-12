This year’s 2021 Northeast District Horse Show was held June 10-12 at the AgCenter in Verona, Mississippi. Thirteen youth from Pontotoc County 4-H were registered to compete at the show. Shiloh Brown, Laken Hall, Aubrey Huddleston, Alyssa Kyle, Keira Maxey, Kinsley Maxey, Kara Miller, Bella Padgett, Ava Russell, Celtie Sypolt, Anonia Tutor. Unfortunately, two of those entered had circumstances that kept them from competing. Here are the results:

2021 NE District 4-H Horse Show Results

Hunter Under Saddle Jr. 12-13 3rd Place Keira Maxey

Goat Tying Jr. 8-13 1st Place Raylee Kirby

8th Place Ava Russell

Registered Quarter Horse (geldings) 2nd Place Kinsley Maxey

3rd Place Keira Maxey

Grade Western (geldings) 8th Place Laken Hall

Showmanship Jr. 8-11 1st Place Kinsley Maxey

Showmanship Jr. 12-13 2nd Place Keira Maxey

3rd Place Laken Hall

Pony Pleasure Jr. 8-13 1st Place Shiloh Brown

Western Walk/Jog 8-18 1st Place Laken Hall

2nd Place Kinsley Maxey

Western Pleasure Jr. 12-13 1st Place Keira Maxey

Western Horsemanship 8-18 1st Place Laken Hall

2nd Place Kinsley Maxey

Western Horsemanship Jr. 8-13 6th Place Shiloh Brown

7th Place Keira Maxey

Trail Class, Jr. 8-13 2nd Place Keira Maxey

Saddle/Gaited Mares 1st Place Kara Miller

Saddle/Gaited Showmanship Sr. 14-18 2nd Place Kara Miller

Saddle Horse Pleasure Sr. 14-18 3rd Place Kara Miller

Country Pleasure 8-18 4th Place Kara Miller

Racking Horse Sr. 14-18 2nd Place Kara Miller

Pole Bending, Jr. 8-13 2nd Place Bella Padgett

Pole Bending Jr. 8-11 2nd Place Raylee Kirby

10th Place Aiden Taylor

Pole Bending, Jr. 12-13 1st Place Ava Russell

Pole Bending, Sr. 14-18 1st Place Anonia Tutor

6th Place Alyssa Kyle

Barrel Racing, Jr. 8-13 4th Place Shiloh Brown

Barrel Racing, Jr. 8-11 1st Place Raylee Kirby

5th Place Aiden Taylor

Barrel Racing, Jr. 12-13 3rd Place Ava Russell

Barrel Racing, Sr. 14-15 1st Place Alyssa Kyle

3rd Place Anonia Tutor

Stake Race, Jr. 8-13 2nd Place Bella Padgett

