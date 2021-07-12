This year’s 2021 Northeast District Horse Show was held June 10-12 at the AgCenter in Verona, Mississippi. Thirteen youth from Pontotoc County 4-H were registered to compete at the show. Shiloh Brown, Laken Hall, Aubrey Huddleston, Alyssa Kyle, Keira Maxey, Kinsley Maxey, Kara Miller, Bella Padgett, Ava Russell, Celtie Sypolt, Anonia Tutor. Unfortunately, two of those entered had circumstances that kept them from competing. Here are the results:
2021 NE District 4-H Horse Show Results
Hunter Under Saddle Jr. 12-13 3rd Place Keira Maxey
Goat Tying Jr. 8-13 1st Place Raylee Kirby
8th Place Ava Russell
Registered Quarter Horse (geldings) 2nd Place Kinsley Maxey
3rd Place Keira Maxey
Grade Western (geldings) 8th Place Laken Hall
Showmanship Jr. 8-11 1st Place Kinsley Maxey
Showmanship Jr. 12-13 2nd Place Keira Maxey
3rd Place Laken Hall
Pony Pleasure Jr. 8-13 1st Place Shiloh Brown
Western Walk/Jog 8-18 1st Place Laken Hall
2nd Place Kinsley Maxey
Western Pleasure Jr. 12-13 1st Place Keira Maxey
Western Horsemanship 8-18 1st Place Laken Hall
2nd Place Kinsley Maxey
Western Horsemanship Jr. 8-13 6th Place Shiloh Brown
7th Place Keira Maxey
Trail Class, Jr. 8-13 2nd Place Keira Maxey
Saddle/Gaited Mares 1st Place Kara Miller
Saddle/Gaited Showmanship Sr. 14-18 2nd Place Kara Miller
Saddle Horse Pleasure Sr. 14-18 3rd Place Kara Miller
Country Pleasure 8-18 4th Place Kara Miller
Racking Horse Sr. 14-18 2nd Place Kara Miller
Pole Bending, Jr. 8-13 2nd Place Bella Padgett
Pole Bending Jr. 8-11 2nd Place Raylee Kirby
10th Place Aiden Taylor
Pole Bending, Jr. 12-13 1st Place Ava Russell
Pole Bending, Sr. 14-18 1st Place Anonia Tutor
6th Place Alyssa Kyle
Barrel Racing, Jr. 8-13 4th Place Shiloh Brown
Barrel Racing, Jr. 8-11 1st Place Raylee Kirby
5th Place Aiden Taylor
Barrel Racing, Jr. 12-13 3rd Place Ava Russell
Barrel Racing, Sr. 14-15 1st Place Alyssa Kyle
3rd Place Anonia Tutor
Stake Race, Jr. 8-13 2nd Place Bella Padgett