Pontotoc’s Lane McGregor is a determined athlete so, despite a devastating injury, he did what determined athletes do; he forged a way into Division One football.
“I told myself I was going to make it work, so I taught myself to kick,” said McGregor, a 2017 graduate of Pontotoc High School. McGregor was a standout receiver for the Warriors. Today, he’s a punter at Jackson State University, playing football for the legendary Florida State record-setter and NFL great, Deion “Primetime” Sanders.
“We call him ‘Coach Prime,’” McGregor said, with a deeply respectful laugh.
Reinventing oneself is an overused phrase, but that’s exactly what McGregor did. Standing 5’10 and weighing 165 pounds, McGregor ran a recruit-worthy 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Over three seasons with the Warriors, McGregor averaged nearly 15 yards per reception, catching five touchdowns and amassing 492 yards. Scholarship offers seemed immanent, until McGregor tore his ACL going into his senior season. After surgery he continued catching passes for the Warriors, but he started realizing that, despite his athleticism, he might have to revamp his game and learn a new position if he wanted to rise up the collegiate ranks. McGregor joined the Itawamba Community College football team as a red-shirt freshman in the fall of 2017.
He scuffled in Fulton.
“The coaches didn’t feel I was the right size or had the right tools for playing receiver, so I realized I really had to break things down and reexamine my game, and I got into kicking,” said McGregor. In the summer of 2018 McGregor attended tryouts for Mississippi Delta Community College and won a scholarship as a punter. He got his first collegiate start as a kicker that fall, in a game against Gulf Coast Community College.
“It was a crazy experience because they (Gulf Coast) were really good at the time, with packed stands, and the band going--a real, live college experience,” said McGregor. “It was crazy to be part of, a lot different than high school, I can tell you that.” His stats at MDCC earned him a chance to move on to Jackson State, where he started his first game in February of this year against Edward Waters College. He’s now JSU’s starting punter.
An athlete is an athlete--true enough. Still, the skill set for a wide receiver and a punter are very different.
“I told myself that speed and flexibility were the keys, so I stretched thoroughly, every night,” said McGregor. “I really worked on flexibility in my lower back, hamstrings, quads, and thighs.”
McGregor combined that flex training with intense study and focus on punting fundamentals. He watched film of professionals, including the New York Giants’ Riley Dixon.
“I’d say the drop is probably among the most important points,” said McGregor. “It’s like hitting a baseball. You have to look at what you’re hiting, and pay attention to angles and what part of the ball you’re swinging through. Consistency is important, including your leg angle.”
The average fan might not consider the finer points of punting, like the number and size of steps the kicker takes.
“Taking longer steps forces your power downward, into the ground, whereas taking smaller, quicker steps lets you drive your energy and strength upward and get the ball to turnover the way you want,” said McGregor.
When the offensive moves up and down the field it’s always a good thing, McGregor said, but he still likes to get in two or three punts a game, just so he can do his job and help win the battle for field position, which he said is perhaps the most overlooked and yet important part of winning. As for what he learned from being a Warrior, its the heart, determination refusal to quit that has helped him most, McGregor said. He wants to be the first in his family to graduate from college.
“I’m grateful for what Coach (Jeff) Carter taught me and for the sports teams at Pontotoc,” said McGregor. “I told myself I was going to make this work. I’m not going to stop.”