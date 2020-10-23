Last week I took a few days off and Jon and I went on a trek to Booneville to spend some time with my two aunts. Yes, I had an ulterior motive. Booneville is closer to Corinth than Pontotoc and I wanted to go shopping at this little antique store that Jon and I haven’t been in for a few years.
It’s one of those places that you need to go to at the beginning of the day when they open so you can get through all the booths by the time they close. Kind of like our own antique stores around here.
So Monday we hit the road for Corinth and when we got there Aunt Sherry noticed that the Salvation Army store was open. We didn’t have any fires to put out so we decided to stop in and see what we could plunder in to.
“Do you like one of those?” Aunt Sherry asked as she was perusing little pins. One was hand made with beads and wire and thin stretchy materials. I could tell a lot of time and effort went into it.
“I like that one,” I returned.
I found a cute little ceramic bathtub with a frog on the front sitting amongst the cattails. I’ve been in a froggy mood in my decor in the bathroom all spring long, so it went into the basket.
After a while we wound up the shopping then headed for the antique store. It was closed. So since the hour was somewhat late we headed back to her house to a scrumptious supper cooked by my Aunt Bonnie.
We entertained ourselves with Granny Clampett and the Beverly Hillbillies while I crocheted the night away.
On Tuesday she took me to the Hillbilly Mall there in Booneville. It was a delightful trip into many booths all over the place. One of the neatest things I found was a little nail polish holder so I could polish my nails in the bed or outside without having to reach so far for the bottle with my brush.
As the day’s shadows drew long saying goodbye was here. I went to hug her and told her that I treasured her time more than anything as I fought back the tears that were gathering.
This year more than ever I’ve learned that time is a priceless jewel that we are afforded here on this earth, and we should enjoy it while we have it.
We drove up our driveway at nightfall and made sure all the critters were okay then retired to our beds for a rest.
Wednesday was our day just to lay around and ‘piddle at the house’ as Jon said. A few clothes went on the line and we had a fire in the pit. When the mid-day turned to afternoon I heard the report of Jon’s pistol.
I scrambled to the back yard. A snake? I asked. He said yes and it was still on the loose and asked me to hold Lizzie until he could find it. Soon he had the copperhead dispatched of and Lizzie was able to grasp the headless prize in her mouth and make sure it was dead.
So I returned to my swing in the front yard, but a few minutes later the firing of shots drew me into the back yard again. A second one? And a few minutes later, there was a third one.
Well when Jon got the last one dispatched of I wanted to train Tuck with it. When he smelled the snake he ran backwards. Mama would say he was a smart dog. I siced him on it though. He scrambled forward and grasped it quickly in his mouth and flung it. It landed on a cat causing the cat to jump about a foot high and run. I died laughing.
And I drove the little dog right back to the snake. He ran to it and tried a second time, but this time when he flung it the serpent went straight up in the air and landed on his haunches, and Tucker was doing some fast running. It was so funny!
I decided after those two scares he needed some rest. Jon gathered the three prizes up and buried them beside his apple tree to give some nourishment to the earth.
He and the dogs took to chasing mice out from under the pieces of tin. They ran one mouse under a old piece of iron lid that was some 18 inches wide and three feet long. When he lifted it up there was a beautiful gray racer snake under there. He gently put it down and left the boy to himself. I had to see it so he called the dogs around front so I could look at him. He looked to be about four to five feet long. I ran for my phone to take a picture of him but by the time I got back, he had traveled on. Then I realized it was his skin my Jon picked up from the woods a Saturday or two ago.
And while I don’t have a picture of the snake, he will be in my memory, as well as the antics of two dogs and a son and the treasure of my aunts time.