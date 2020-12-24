When was the last time you took the time to read the words of Christmas carols? I feel sorry for most kids today because they don’t get to hear the old Christas Carols, not even at church. We are always searching for the newest and latest and greatest song so much so, that we overlook the simplicity of the songs that have been around for generations.
However, the Christmas spirit was alive and well at the corner of Reynold’s and Main recently when the when the children from Ivy Geene Academy went up on the balcony and treated folks to some old fashioned caroling. Their voices wafted on the wind as they sang songs like “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”. I smiled so hard my cheeks hurt but they were so precious. Nothing says Christmas like the sweet song of children.
And nothing can put you in the Christmas spirit quite like song. Now, back to my first question. When was the last time you even read an old Christmas carol like we sang in church growing up? One of my favorites is “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” written by Phillips Brooks in 1874.
I can remember the fall before the first Christmas we were here in Pontotoc I went out to grandmama’s hill and collected sage grass. It was the nearest thing to hay I’d handled and it reminded me of Jesus being born. I sang that song under the shade tree that afternoon. Hopefully I didn’t hurt very many dogs ears with my screeching, but the words just meant so much to my heart. Here you read them with new eyes and a listening spirit.
O little town of Bethlehem
How still we see thee lie
Above thy deep and dreamless sleep
The silent stars go by
Yet in thy dark streets shineth
The everlasting Light
The hopes and fears of all the years
Are met in thee tonight.
For Christ is born of Mary
And gathered all above
While mortals sleep, the angels keep
Their watch of wondering love
O morning stars together
Proclaim the holy birth
And praises sing to God the King
And Peace to men on earth
How silently, how silently
The wondrous gift is given!
So God imparts to human hearts
The blessings of His heaven.
No ear may hear His coming,
But in this world of sin,
Where meek souls will receive him still,
The dear Christ enters in.
The song tells us exactly where and why Jesus was born.
Another favorite is “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” written by Charles Wesley. I guess I like that one so much because the Peanuts gang sing it in the Charlie Brown Christmas special. Take a fresh look at these words.
Hark the herald angels sing
"Glory to the newborn King!
Peace on earth and mercy mild
God and sinners reconciled"
Joyful, all ye nations rise
Join the triumph of the skies
With the angelic host proclaim:
"Christ is born in Bethlehem"
Hark! The herald angels sing
"Glory to the newborn King!"
Christ by highest heav'n adored
Christ the everlasting Lord!
Late in time behold Him come
Offspring of a Virgin's womb
Veiled in flesh the Godhead see
Hail the incarnate Deity
Pleased as man with man to dwell
Jesus, our Emmanuel
Hark! The herald angels sing
"Glory to the newborn King!"
Hail the heav'n born prince of peace!
Hail the Son of righteousness!
Light and life to all He brings
Ris'n with healing in His wings
Mild He lays His glory by
Born that man no more may die
Born to raise the sons of earth
Born to give them second birth
Hark! The herald angels sing
"Glory to the newborn King!"
So as we walk into these glorious days of celebrating the birth of the King of kings, pull out the old carols and take time to read them. You will have time while the family is sitting around and chatting. Read them. Reflect upon them. That will certainly put you in the spirit of worship and praise and make you want to sing Happy Birthday Jesus!
Merry Christmas to all of you.