November's 2020 labor market data from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission showed Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate at 4.7 percent, which ranks 11th among jobless rates in Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The November 2020 report showed that Pontotoc County’s total labor force was set at 14,910, a decrease of 50 from October's report but an increase of 60 from the November 2019 report.
Pontotoc County’s November unemployment rate is down seven-tenths of a percentage point from October's rate of 5.4 percent, but marks an increase of four-tenths of a percentage point over the November 2019 jobless rate of 4.3 percent.
In Pontotoc County in November 2020, the number of employed persons was set at 14,210, an increase of 60 from October 2020 and unchanged from November 2019.
In November 2020 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 700, a decrease of 110 from October 2020 but an increase of 60 over November a year ago.
A past five years’ comparison of November's unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-4.7% for 2020;
-4.3 % for 2019;
-3.8% for 2018;
-3.5% for 2017;
-4.2% for 2016;
-5.0% for 2015.
Rates for November 2020 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Union at 4.3 percent;
-Pontotoc at 4.7 percent;
-Itawamba at 4.4 percent;
-Lee at 5.3 percent;
-Lafayette at 4.2 percent;
-Calhoun at 5.3 percent;
-Chickasaw at 7.2 percent;
And Monroe at 6.3 percent.
Seasonally Adjusted
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2020 at 6.4 percent decreased one percentage point over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point higher than the 5.6 percent reported for November 2019. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 6.7 percent was decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month, but was 3.2 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.5 percent.
According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, there were 3,800 more jobs in Mississippi in November 2020 than in October 2020. Over the year the number of nonfarm jobs has decreased 24,900.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2020 was 6.0 percent, decreasing one percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 7.0 percent. When com- pared to the November 2019 rate of 5.1 percent, the rate increased nine-tenths of a percentage point. The number of unemployed decreased 13,500 over the month, while the employed total increased 5,500 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2020 at 6.4 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month, but was 3.1 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.3 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 5,100 over the month but decreased 27,100 from one year ago. The industry sectors registering the largest monthly em- ployment gains were Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Manufacturing.
For the month of November 2020, thirty-two counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 6.0 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest un- employment rate for the month of November at 3.7 percent followed by Lafayette and Lamar Counties at 4.2 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for November at 16.4 percent followed by Wilkinson County at 14.3 percent.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates for the month of November 2020 included:
-Rankin at 3.7%;
-Lafayette at 4.2%;
-Lamar at 4.2%;
-Tishomingo at 4.3%;
-DeSoto at 4.3%;
-Union at 4.3%;
-Itawamba at 4.4%;
-Madison at 4.4%;
-Alcorn at 4.6%;
-Smith at 4.6%.