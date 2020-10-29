Quick Bites programs are offered through the Mississippi State University Extension Service and provide information on varied topics over Zoom video conferencing. Join in for these Quick Bites programs at your local extension office or via Zoom. All programs will be held from 12 noon to 1:00 pm. There is no charge to attend, however you must register. The registration links will be posted to the Pontotoc County Extension Office Facebook page. After registering you will receive a link with instructions by electronic mail. On the day of the event, you can view the programs using Zoom from your personal computer or phone. For questions about downloading Zoom, or to view the program in person at your local Extension Office, please contact the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Date: November 5, 2020
Title: Dressing the Table
Presenter: Lynette McDougald, Instructor, Plant & Soil Sciences
Description: When planning your feast, don’t forget to plan your recipe for a wonderful collected centerpiece. Moving into the major holiday season, we will look at what’s outside once frost falls, availability on the cut flower market, and trending bleached products.
Date: November 12, 2020
Title: Mississippi Sweet Potatoes: The Super Food
Presenter: Sylvia Clark, Extension Associate, 4-H & Family & Consumer Sciences
Description: Sweet potatoes aren't just for Thanksgiving dinner. These nutritious, filling, and delicious tubers can be eaten in many ways - boiled, baked, steamed, or fried. They can be an appetizer, salad, veggie, main dish, or dessert. Join us to hear more about this delicious Mississippi product.