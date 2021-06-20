Deer hunting is one of my favorite topics. It is never too early to discuss ways to improve habitat for white-tailed deer and other species. June is a perfect time to begin taking steps to create the best food plots possible.
The sources for this column are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Well-Managed Food Plots Nourish and Attract Deer” and “Plant Warm-Season Food Plots for Deer”.
Soil Testing
Great food plots begin with fertile soil. Timely and accurate application of lime and fertilizer are important for productive food plots. A study performed by the MSU Deer Lab showed that deer are eleven times more likely to visit properly fertilized and limed foot plots.
Soil testing serves to provide a perfect prescription for agricultural lime and fertilizers to allow your food plots to reach their potential. Mid-summer soil sampling will provide enough time for recommended lime applications to correct pH issues before hunting season. Call the Pontotoc Extension Office at 662-489-3910 for more information on soil testing.
Planning
Planning can include determining the proper location, size, and spacing of food plots. It is better to have multiple evenly spaced food plots, of at least one acre in size, than one extremely large field. Avoid placing food plots near roads or property lines that could encourage poaching and trespassing. The planning phase can also involve researching various forage species that meet your needs.
Planting
It is important to prepare a firm seed bed to provide adequate germination. Necessary machinery includes a tractor large enough to operate five-foot implements or a properly equipped ATV. Common implements used to plant food plots include a disk, cultipacker, drag harrow, and a hand seeder or cyclone style spreader. It should be noted that large-seeded crops including oats, wheat, and cowpeas should be planted between one-fourth inch to one inch deep. Small-seeded crops including clover, rape, and chicory should be planted less than one-fourth inch deep.
Warm-Season
Food Plots
Cool-season food plots are the traditional way to provide supplemental wildlife nutrition. They provide hunting opportunities and needed nutrition during winter when food can be scarce.
Warm-season food plots can also play an important role in white-tailed deer management. Warm-season food plots provide valuable nutrition for lactating does and bucks that are developing antlers. They can provide a needed nutrition boost in late summer when protein levels in other browse decrease.
Iron or clay cowpeas are good choices for food plots that can planted from May 1 through July 1.
Cowpeas can withstand heavy grazing while producing high protein forage. They also produce seeds that are a great food source for quail and turkey. When planting legumes, including cowpeas and clover, it is important to make sure the seed is inoculated with nitrogen fixing bacteria prior the planting.
While deer season doesn’t officially begin for several months, you can have fun planning and preparing supplemental food plots. Installing food plots can bring out the farmer in us all!
For more detailed information on food plot planting recommendations refer to the MSU Extension Service Publication entitled “Supplemental Wildlife Food Planting Manual for the Southeast”. MSU Extension Agent Steven Tucker will also provide tips on establishing and managing food plots in the current edition of “Off Road with Extension”. This video series is available on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PontotocCoExtension.