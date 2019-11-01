All good cooks are very familiar with the use of garlic to make dishes more flavorful. Home chefs commonly use garlic in the preparation of delicious sauces, soups, vegetables, meats, salads, and breads.
Did you know that garlic can be grown in vegetable gardens to provide your favorite dish with a home-grown touch? I will discuss the process of including garlic in home vegetable gardens. The source for this article is the University of Georgia Extension Service publication entitled, “Garlic Production for the Gardener”.
Growing Garlic
Garlic can be a productive part of Mississippi gardens with some basic knowledge of its growth habits. Garlic is a cool season vegetable that requires about eight months to mature. Garlic should be planted during October through the month of November. Garlic requires six to eight weeks of cool weather with temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for the roots and leaves to adequately develop. Planting in the fall should provide enough cool days to produce a bumper crop.
As spring and summer begins, the warm temperatures and longer days will promote additional leaf and bulb growth. The plants will be mature in June through early July. Harvest can begin when the leaves begin to turn brown, when the tops of the plants begin to droop, and when the bulbs are divided into distinctive cloves.
Garlic grows best in loose well drained soils. Organic matter including well composted leaves, branches, and manure can be added to improve the soil texture and drainage of garden soils.
To adequately prepare garden soils it is important to kill actively growing weeds and thoroughly till the garden site several weeks before planting. It is also important to perform a soil test to determine the correct amounts of lime and fertilizer required to produce a healthy crop of garlic.
Garlic requires a consistent water supply throughout its development. As with most garden plants, the general rule of thumb of one inch of water per week applies to garlic. Irrigation can be stopped once the leaves start to turn brown in the summer months.
Garlic Varieties
The two basic types of garlic include hard-necked and soft-necked varieties. Hard-necked varieties are better adapted to northern climates that have cold winters and cool springs. The soft-necked varieties are better adapted to the southeast U.S. climate. Common soft-necked garlic varieties include silverskin and artichoke garlic.
Planting
The most efficient way to reproduce garlic is by separating and planting the individual cloves. Each bulb normally includes twelve or more cloves. It is best to plant the larger outer cloves. The cloves should be planted one to three inches deep in the soil and six inches apart. The cloves should be planted with the pointed end pointing up to ensure a straight stem. The rows are normally should be placed twelve to fourteen inches apart. The cloves should be watered immediately after planting. Placing a layer of mulch over the planted cloves will help conserve moisture, prevent weed growth, and provide protection from severe cold weather.
Disease, Insects and Weeds
Garlic can be affected by diseases that affect onions including botrytis, powdery mildew, pink root, and purple blotch. A system of good sanitation and crop rotation can help manage disease issues.
Insect issues from cutworms, cabbage loopers, and wire worms can occur. Information on controlling these pests can be found in the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication, “Insect Pests of the Home Vegetable Garden”.
Good weed control is important for the shallow rooted developing garlic plants. Weed control in home garlic gardens should include the use of mulch, and a regular routine of hand weeding, hoeing, and cultivation. Be sure to keep mulch two to three inches from the plant stems.
Harvest and Storage
As discussed previously, garlic should be ready to harvest in June through early July. Harvest can begin once the leaves have begun to dry and the bulbs are differentiated into cloves.
Garlic can be harvested using a garden or spading fork to gently loosen the bulbs from the soil. The bulbs should be allowed to dry several days in indirect sunlight. Several bulbs can be braided together using the tops and hung to dry. Once the bulbs are dry, they should be stored in an area that is well ventilated, dark, cool, and dry. It is a good idea to save the largest and best-looking cloves to be used for planting during the next growing season.
If you are an avid gardener looking for a new vegetable to grow garlic may be a flavorful choice.