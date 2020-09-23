Pontotoc Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki recently spoke to the Pontotoc Progress about what to expect as the Nov. 3 election draws near. Nowicki confirmed the following information, including dates and times, as well as instructions about voting absentee and staying safe from COVID-19.
Registering, changing address, voting
● Pontotoc County’s 28 voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. for regular, in-person voting, as usual.
● Those precincts include Algoma, Bankhead, Beckham, Bethel/Endville, Buchanan, Cherry Creek, Ecru, Friendship, Judah, Hoyle, Hurricane, Longview, Oak Hill, Pontotoc 1, Pontotoc 2, Pontotoc 3, Pontotoc 4, Pontotoc 5, Randolph, Robbs, Sherman, Springville, Thaxton, Toccopola, Troy, Turnpike, Woodland and Zion
● No precincts have changed since the elections last November. So, if you voted last time, and you haven’t changed your address or moved, you may vote this time.
● If you have changed your address or moved since last November’s elections, you may come to the Circuit Clerk’s Office and fill out a form or you may call the Circuit Clerk’s office at (662) 489-3908 and ask that a form be mailed to you. Or, you may download the form at www.sos.ms.gov. You may not change your address over the phone.
● If you are not registered to vote, you may come to the Circuit Clerk’s Office and complete a form or you may call the Circuit Clerk’s office at (662) 489-3908 and ask that a registration form be mailed to you. You may return the completed form by mail or in person. These forms must be IN the Circuit Clerk’s office before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5t h.
● If you are unsure if you’re registered, you may call the Circuit Clerk or check your status at www.sos.ms.gov.
COVID-19 Precautions
Pontotoc County voting officials will take steps to ensure voter’s safety at polling precincts.
● Voters are encouraged to wear masks, but are not required. Poll workers will have a limited number of masks for those who may have forgotten theirs.
● Social distancing will be required at polling precincts. Poll workers will set up tables outside precincts where those who do not wish to enter the building may vote on a paper ballot. In the event of rain, poll workers will encourage voters to remain in their vehicles until their turn comes to vote when they will be invited inside.
● Voters at all precincts will use a stylus, or electronic pen, to sign the registry book and to vote on machines. The machines will be cleaned hourly.
● Poll workers will wear masks, gloves, face shields and use sanitizer continually.
● All polling precincts will offer curbside voting for those with disabilities that prevent them from physically entering the building. Two poll workers will conduct the procedure, and the voter will cast a paper ballot.
Voting exceptions
The recent news about “absentee” voting concerns only those who cannot vote in-person, in their assigned precinct, on Election Day. Those who may vote absentee include anyone who must be away from their county of residence for the duration of Election Day, including U.S. military personnel, anyone whose work lasts the duration of poll hours on Election Day (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.) on Election Day, students and teachers whose jobs studies and jobs are out of their home county and prohibit them from voting in-person, anyone with a temporary or permanent disability that prohibits them from voting in-person, the parent, spouse, or guardian of anyone with a disability who is hospitalized at least 50 miles from their county of residence, any person 65 or older.
● Absentee voting started Monday (Sept.21st). Voters may register and/or cast an absentee ballot in-person Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. – 5p.m. at the Circuit Clerk’s office.
● Voters may register and/or cast an absentee ballot in-person Oct. 3, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
● Voters may cast an absentee ballot in-person October 24, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
● The last day to cast an absentee ballot in-person is Oct. 31, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
● Some voters may also cast an absentee via mail. Voters 65 or older with a
temporary or permanent disability, or temporarily living outside their
county of residence, may vote absentee via mail.
● Voters who will be out of the County on Election Day or who will be
working the duration of regular precinct hours (7 a.m.-7p.m.) on Nov. 3
may also come to the Circuit Clerk’s Officer for an absentee ballot.
● Voters who wish to vote absentee must call and request an application. If
the voter meets the criteria, they will receive an absentee ballot. When the voter fills-out the ballot, they must have a witness, 18 years or older. That witness must sign the return envelope across the seal. The witness must also sign the application.
● When the voter receives both an application and an absentee ballot through the mail, both must be returned in a separate envelope.
● If a voter receives an absentee ballot through the mail, they must return it by mail. They may not return it in-person.
● Absentee ballots mailed in must be postmarked no later than Oct. 31.