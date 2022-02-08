Lexie Guyson Ward, 84, passed away February 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. He was born September 2, 1937. Guyson was married to the love of his life, Troy Ward, for 64 years. He was a wonderful Daddy to his 5 children and a loving papaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a supervisor for MDOT for 22 years and was also well known for his ability to operate a bulldozer. His favorite past time was fishing, he loved being on the lake with his sons and fishing buddies.
Guyson was very supportive of his children and grandchildren in all of their activities and could usually be found on a ballfield or in a gym. Guyson was a member of Randolph Baptist Church where he was baptized at the age of 83. One of the last things he said to his 5 children gathered by his bed was, "I love all of y'all, but I'll see you at the pearly gates."
Guyson is survived by his 5 children, Leisa Baggett (Rick), Joey Ward, Yanda Matthews (Chris), Shane Ward (Stephanie), and Shannon "Nuke" Ward; grandchildren, Jade Chapman (Drew), Amanda Johnson (Josh), Lakyn Gooch (Grant), Tiffany Ward, Ethan Donaldson (Katie), Lexie Ward, and Kealey Ward; and great-grandchildren, Indee, Esther, Kye, Lylee, Rivers, Rose, Raynes, and Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Troy Ward; parents, Delma and Attie Ward; grandson, Chase Ward; sisters, Wilma Finley and Eva Harrison; and his brothers, Reece Ward, Doug Ward, and D.L. Ward.
Services will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley and Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Newell, Scotty Pennington, Clint Ward, Brad Ward, Dusty Ward, and Jock Adams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Allen, Harry "Pop" Sims, Richard Fitts, Mike Flaherty, Mike Kelly, and Troy Bone.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9, 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, February 10, 12 noon until service time.