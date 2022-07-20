Brenda Bullard
Hurricane
Brenda Bullard, age 74, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 10, 1947 to Lonnie and Maude Day Daniels. Brenda was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church. She operated Bullard's Grocery in Hurricane for many years and enjoyed helping family, friends, neighbors and strangers. Brenda enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful flowers, mowing her yard and spending time with her family, especially Quintin and Lassie.
Services were Sunday, July 17, at Hurricane Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Brock and Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, James Bouler; a son, Riggen Bullard (April); a grandson, Quintin "Corn Dog" Bullard; a step-son, Allen Bouler; step-daughter, Jeana Steele (Terry); two step-grandchildren, Chandler and Weston; and her nieces and nephews and their families, Terry and Cindy Daniels, Corey and Kacie Sewell, Barry and Samantha Daniels, Anna, Sadie and Macie, Jake and Christian Waldo, Jeff and Holley Daniels, Erin, Evan and Cora, Debby Raby, Adam and Brandy Stubblefield, Cohen, Willa Kate and Myla, Blake and Danyel O'Callaghan, Paisley, Addy and Lex, Dusty and Kristy Raby, Emzie and Fowler, Tony and Tabetha Sudduth and Braxton, Chris and Chelsea parker and Pryce Sudduth, Ghasey Guerin and Maddie and Nash, Tammy Cook, Caitlin, Nathan and Courtney, Sandy Johnson and Dylan and Linda Daniels.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Travis "Trab" Bullard, and ten siblings, Goody, Christine, Rosie, Betty Kay, Wilma, Herman, Billy, Pauline, Bonnie and Bernice.
Pallbearers were Terry Daniels, Barry Daniels, Jeff Daniels, Quintin Bullard, Riggen Bullard, Evan Daniels, Steve Tutor and James Bouler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Teresa Fields
Tupelo
Teresa Ann Fields was born July 15, 1969, to the late Feaster White and Ruthie Mae Fields in Tupelo, MS. She attended Tupelo High School and Mississippi State University. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she served as the church secretary and treasurer.
Over the years, Teresa had various occupations with K.I. Furniture, Food World, Wal-Mart, Super Bingo, Magnolia Bingo, and Tax Pro USA. She also enjoyed volunteering at Lift, Inc. Her hobbies included playing bingo, doing taxes, spending time with her grandson, traveling to Florida, cooking (especially mustard greens and potato salad), and helping anyone she could.
Teresa leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Alvin Montrel Robinson; grandson, Zarrius Polk; brothers, Caster Fields, Timothy Fields, and Scott Fields, all of Tupelo, MS, Pastor Terry Traylor (Cheryl) of Saltillo, MS, Jo White of Dallas, TX, Michael Bumphis of Tupelo, MS, and Hardis White (Velma) of Chicago, IL; sisters, Tasser Bumphis and Sherry Edward (Hiram), both of Tupelo, MS, Mary White of St. Louis, MO, Linda Fells of Shannon, MS, and Geraldine Sample of Chicago, IL; a best friend who was like a sister, Kanika (Rodney) Kohlheim; special friends, Terry McShan, Judy Payne, Michelle Trice, Rena Stubbs, and Hazel Barnes; her godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Hester White, Wilma Dean White-Isby, Moella Sample, and Annie Sue Miller.
Funeral services were Saturday, July 16, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Porter's Memorial Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Marie Antoinette Bledsoe Rea
Randolph
Marie Antoinette Bledsoe Rea, 65, passed away July 16, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Serving the Lord came first in her life. Marie attended Harvest Time Church of God in Pontotoc, MS, where she taught Sunday School. She worked as a registered nurse for 29 years. She impacted many lives in her career. She was an avid patient advocate. She served her community in various roles including hospice nurse, director of nursing, home health nurse, and most recently worked for the MS Department of Health. She was actively working at the time of her death. Family vacations were her passion. She endeavored to make memories with her family that would last a lifetime. She was well loved by family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Lynn Rea of Randolph; children, Jessica Hester of Thaxton, Becky Malone(Ricky) of Troy, Justin Hester of Troy, Sam Rea(Abby) of Bruce, Sunny Rea of Fulton, and Ben Rea of Tupelo; siblings, Jack Bledsoe(Margaret), Virginia Bedwell(John), Mary Phillips(Butch), Mark Bledsoe, Wanda Dodson(Larry), Regina Bledsoe, and Mary West(Kris); grandchildren, D.J., Xa, Ashton, Kevin, Connor, Gabe, Rylan, Lainy, and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford "Pete" Bledsoe; her mother, Wanda Nell Ederer; and her brothers, George Randall Bledsoe and Dewey L. Bledsoe.
Service were Tuesday. July 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Pastors David and Glenda Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Bramlett Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Sam Rea, Ben Rea, Jacob Phillips, Drew Bledsoe, Blake Welch, and John Wisener.
Visitation were Monday, July 18th 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 19th 1 p.m. until service time.
Joe Owens
Pontotoc
Lowery Joe Owens, 74, passed away July 16, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Joe started farming as soon as he could reach the pedals of a tractor, worked in a factory several years then went to the best career of his life - driving a big rig. He enjoyed spending time with family. He was the kindest and most selfless man that anyone ever knew, never met a stranger, was loved by so many, and always put himself last. We were honored and grateful to have had him as ours. He loved his dog, Kadie. "Heaven Bound, Hammer Down, Driver."
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Owens; daughters, Amanda New(Kevin), Alison Wang(Jerry), and Courtney Browning(Ross); granddaughters, Carley Stockard(Devin), Kayla New, and Kelsey New; great grandchildren, Rade, Emmaline, and Wynn Browning, Zaynah and Preslie Stockard; sister, Nellie Frangella; special cousin, Jone Coggins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daddy, A.J. Owens; mother, Beatrice Thomas Owens; uncle, S.H. Nix; and aunt, Annie May Nix.
Service is Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Buchanan Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Cossey and Bro. Kyle Vernon officiating. Burial will follow in Buchanan Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Kevin New, Jerry Wang, Ross Browning, Will Watson, Terry Street, and Kevin Street.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rade Browning, Johnny Street, Ronny Street, Chandler Lessel, and Devin Stockard.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19th 5-8 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Wednesday, July 20th 1 p.m. until service time at Buchanan Baptist Church.
Jessie Fay Miller
Pontotoc
Jessie Fay Miller, 89, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2022, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 20th 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, July 21st 10 a.m. until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at McNeil Cemetery.
Browning
Recie Williams
Pontotoc
Recie Matkins Williams, age 85, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born March 14, 1937 to Andrew Neal and Ola Mae Morgan Matkins. Recie was a member of Victory Baptist Church and a homemaker. She took pride in her yard, sewing, cooking, reading, embroidery, shopping and spending time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren.
Services are at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Phillip Jackson officiating, burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Williams and Brenda Williams Gotlen; her two grandsons, Danny Todd and Jason Todd (Amanda); and her four great-grandchildren, Kaycee, Mason, Zachary and Averie Todd; a sister, Phyllis Shirley and a brother, Billy Matkins (Kay).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle Williams; two sisters, Margaret Dillard and Bessie Whitehead; three brothers, Herman Matkins, Gerald Matkins and Harold Matkins; and a great-grandson, Collin Joseph Todd.
Pallbearers will be Mike Montgomery, Scott Foster, Mike Montgomery, Chris Matkins, Mark Jones and Tim Dillard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
