Wilma Doris McCarver 82, of Ecru, MS passed away December 25th, 2021. She was a dedicated wife of 61 years, loving mother and amazing grandmother. Wilma was lovingly known to her great grandkids as "Gigi". She enjoyed cooking, traveling, sewing and gardening. Wilma also enjoyed southern gospel music, canning and watching birds. She was a confirmed Christian that loved reading her devotional each night. Wilma and her best friend Carolyn Connor were avid fans of Memphis State Basketball. She is survived by her husband, Paul B. McCarver, her daughters, Teresa McCarver and Debbie Kleyla and her son, Brian McCarver (Christy). Gigi is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Kleyla, Lee Kleyla (Jessie), Austin Kleyla, Anthony Kleyla and Emily Burriss (Alexander) and her beloved great grandchildren, Ellarose Kleyla, Asher and Kai Kleyla, George and Henry Burriss. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Fletcher Johnston, her mother, Edna Irene Vaughn and her sister, Norma Jean Ward.
Services will 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863, with family receiving friends beginning at 9 am. Interment will follow at Ecru Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in her honor to Horton Memorial Baptist Church.
Jeff Turner
Pontotoc
Jeffery Turner visitation is set for Thursday December 30, 2021 5-8 p.m. and 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time Friday December 31at Longview Baptist Church. Full obituary will be published in the January 5 newspaper.
Calvin Roberson
Tupelo
Mr. Calvin L. Roberson, longtime Tupelo banker and civic leader, age 75, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday only at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. His wishes were for everyone to dress casual and wear your favorite college colors.