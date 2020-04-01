Border, has pic and rose icon
Cozette Campbell
Baldwyn
Cozette Agnew Campbell 100, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at her daughter home in Baldwyn, MS. She was born November 24, 1919 in Lee county unto the late Willie Agnew and Jessie Marshall Richardson. At an early age she joined Mt. Nebo C.M. E.Church where she remained a faithful member until her health failed. She held many positions, Sunday School Teacher, assistant church secretary, member of the Senior Choir, Missionary Society's Card Ministry, a position she held since 1978 until very recently. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, words searches, and watching game shows. She was also a member of the Heroines of Jericho.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Paul Campbell and to this union four children were born.
Cozette memories will be cherish by children, Mary Inez Gamble, Brenda J. Tyes, Willie Floyd (Sandra) Campbell and Charles E. (Linda) Campbell : Honorary children: Janice (Willie) Chandler, Willie Paul Craig, Jannie Brown, and Edward Brown; 10 grandchildren; Anthony Davis, Sherrodd (Darryl) Wilson, Chasisity (Kevin) Tate, Natasha (Lamar) Anderson, Rod Campbell, Shanta (Jonathan) McKinney, Bryant (Karrye) Tynes, Brad (Kayla) Campbell, Tarmarkis Turner and Whitney Chandler. host of great-grandchildren: niece, Matilda Easley. The funeral service was held Thursday, March 26 for immediately family only at Agnew & Sons Funeral Chapel in Baldwyn. The Agnew & Sons Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Campell family at www.agnewandsons.com
William A. Carter
Pontotoc
William Albert Carter , 80, passed away on March 25, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc .
Carrie Weldert
Pontotoc
Carrie Weldert was born on April 26, 1934 to Earl and Bernice Graham in the Fairview Community of Itawamba County Mississippi. She passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Greenwood, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Max Graham, sister Earline Graham, daughter Darla Gunter, and husband Leo Weidert.
She is survived by her son Charles Guyton Henry, Jr. of Carrollton MS, son Robin Earl Henry (Peggy) of Greenwood, MS, daughter Lesa Dawn Fisher (Steve - deceased) of Colorado Springs, CO. She has five grandchildren, Chris Gunter of Tupelo MS, Garret Oaks (Claudia) of Colorado Springs, CO, Nichole Loren Henry (Taylor Buchanan) of Greenwood MS, Jennifer Henry of Carrollton, MS, Joseph Henry of Carrollton, MS, and one great grandchild Hansel Oaks of Colorado Springs, CO. Mrs. Weidert enjoyed working in her yard and growing things prior to moving to Golden Age Nursing home. She was an excellent cook and can the best vegetables around. She was especially known for her canned squash relish. She loved to fish and could out-fish the best high-tech fisherman with a simple cane pole. She was an excellent seamstress and quilted many quilts for family and friends. She oversaw costuming the actors for the Barn Dinner Theatre in Jackson MS. She held many jobs in her life but was happiest at running the garden center at a large building supply company in Conway South Carolina. There she could help people fulfill their gardening dreams. She also worked as the hostess at a culinary school in Conway. She was a fighter in life, surviving lung cancer, a heart attack, multiple strokes and heart bypass surgery. She spent her last years at Golden Age Nursing Home in Greenwood, MS. The family wants to thank the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home for the loving care they gave her. A graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Itawamba County, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
Rebecca Lancaster
Robbs
Rebecca Lancaster, 73, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services were Thursday, March 26, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, private with immediately family only. Burial was at Mize (New Robbs) Cemetery.
Thomas White
Pontotoc
Thomas L. "Skip" White, 60, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services were Monday, March 30, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial was in Thaxton Cemetery.
Linda Lane
Pontotoc
Linda Jean Shirley Lane, 71, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born August 12, 1948. She graduated from Enterprise High School, attended Shasta College, married Randy Lane on September 5, 1970, attended Simpson College, then went on to get her Masters degree from The University of Alabama and absolutely loved college football. Roll Tide! She inherited a love of books from her mom, Jeanie and shared that passion with her daughters, grandchildren, and greats. They knew her lap was always one for reading. She led missionettes, girl scouts, and retired as a teacher with TCPS.....but even before those titles she was teaching - from snow skiing to scuba diving. In the 1980s she and Randy owned a travel agency in Reno, NV and enjoyed traveling themselves, all over the world, especially Hawaii. She was a seamstress, quite the culinary artist, and made wedding cakes when someone she really loved was getting married. She supported Randy in all of his hobbies, passions, and ideas. She was a nurturer, which is evident in all the lives she touched, both emotionally and spiritually. She and her mother were inseparable, she was her daughters' best role model, and her church family was her support. Her nieces and nephews were additional daughters and sons. Randy had the privilege of being married to his best friend for almost 50 years. She was a member of Maple Drive Presbyterian Church.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dr. Randy J. Lane; her mother, Jeanie Marie Shirley; her daughters, Rebecca Fischer (Matthias) and Brenda Lane; her grandchildren, Morgan Walker, Molly Kate Walker, Ryan Lane, August Fischer, and Afton Fischer; great grandchildren, Channing Bass and Lizzie Kate Bass, her mother-in-law, Margaret Lane; brothers, Carl Shirley and Jerry Shirley (Diana), goddaughter, Eileen Lee; and multiple nephews and nieces from all over the country.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Carl Albert Shirley; father-in-law, Clyde Columbus Lane, Jr.; sister-in-law, Terry; brothers-in-law, Ricky and Rodney Lane.
Graveside services were Saturday, March 28, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Craig Jones officiating.
Pallbearers were Bruce McCoy, Robert Mitchell, Toby Winston, David Anderson, David Smith, and Ryan Lane.
Honorary pallbearers were Matthias Fischer, Carl Shirley, Jerry Shirley, Marcus Shirley-late nephew.
Janet Rackley
Pontotoc
For believers death is simply going home to Jesus. However, passed loved ones are still missed. Such is the case for Janet Carol Rackley who left this world on March 28, 2020, after years of battling cancer.
She was the sole daughter of James Vardaman and Rebecca Josephine Owen. Being raised with four brothers provided her with great inner strength, which benefited her when she married Billy Wayne Rackley, who took her on an adventure in the Air Force. For 20 years, Janet was a dedicated military wife, moving when necessary and raising two sons. The pair then retired to Pontotoc where they lived together for another 30 years.
Janet was a believer and a long-time member of First Baptist Church; she was very close to her Sunday School class, all of whom helped as much as possible during her illness. She also worked at First National Bank, serving the community for 21 years until her retirement in 2012.
She was preceded in the death by her parents, her husband of 50 years and one brother. She is survived by two sons, Nathan (Carol) of Leesburg, Ga., and Paul (Buffy) of Woodstock, Ga., four grandchildren, Brittney Spence (Morgan), Melanie Cannon (Ryan), Reagan and Liam, and one great grandchild, Barry Cannon, along with three brothers. Little thrilled Janet as much becoming a GG.
There will be a graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1st with Mickey Gentry officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family. Pallbearers will be Roger Gentry, Rusty Cossey, Chris Cossey, Jason Rackley, Michael J. Gentry and Adam Gentry.
