Nelda Anderson
Pontotoc
Nelda Jane Anderson, age 74, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center surrounded by her daughters and best friend. She was born February 14, 1948 to William Eulice and Josie Parham Thompson. Nelda enjoyed being a member of the Pontotoc Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for the last ten years. She was a 1966 graduate of Randolph High School and retired from ITW Paslode in Pontotoc.
Having a green thumb, she took meticulous pride in her lawn and was continually adding to her wide variety of flowers. Though a life-long cat lover, she developed a particular fondness to canines as well in her later years. Nelda delighted in watching hummingbirds and keeping them well fed. Additionally, she enjoyed reading, consuming all things lemon (especially lemon ice box pie) and watching Jeopardy. However, her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren - especially taking them fishing and picking flowers.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 9, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Williams from the Kingdom Hall officiating.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kristy Tunnell (Adam) of Starkville and Mindy Wright (Clint) of Mooreville; a sister, Colistie Celestine Jones (George Winford) of Randolph; a sister-in-law, Kay Fitts Thompson of Randolph; four grandchildren, Logan, Sawyer, and Wyatt Tunnell; and Olivia Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and five brothers, Philip, Wendell, Robert, Verrell and Norris Thompson.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Larry Broussard
Pontotoc
Larry W. Broussard, 69, passed away Thursday, April 07, 2022, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services were Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Billy Massey
Pontotoc
Billy Bruce Massey, 86, was born on April 16, 1935, in Cockrum, MS to the late Alex and Grace Massey. He passed away on April 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS with an unexpected illness. Bill was a hardworking man. He was raised up farming, then left home to make a living in Southern California as a lineman. Next, he came home and worked for L&M Construction as a supervisor. He worked several years with F.L. Crane installing ceilings in banks and hospitals. He left to return to farming until the age of 65 when he retired. Bill loved spending his free time fishing, watching TV, playing corn hole or horseshoes, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include is his brother, Creed L. Massey (Elsie); his sister, Alexis Jane Hart (Cary); three sons, Sonny Massey, Billy Joe Massey (Sylvia), Ricky Camp (Vickie); grandchildren, Jennifer Whites (Josh), Bubba Massey, BJ Massey (Whitney), Dusty Massey, Jodie Heatherly (Wesley), Crystal Melton (Justin), Jake Camp (Kristen), and 16 great grandchildren.
Services were Saturday, April 9, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Marcus Coward officiated. Burial followed in Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Jenkins, Brady Jenkins, Brandon Jenkins, Colton Jenkins, Austin Russell, Dalton Dodson.
Honorary pallbearer was Joe Dodson.