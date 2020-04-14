She is survived by her husband, Danny Pennington; six children, Carra Beth Cornelius (Drew), Presley Pennington, Anna Grace Pennington, Tonya Criddle (Justin), Thomas Pennington (Amanda), and Reed Wallace, all of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren, Tysen, Hailey, Toby, Hunter, Mary Claire, Santana, Cheyenne, and Deven; two great grandchildren; her mother and father-in-law, Walter and Annie Holt; a brother, Terry Robinson (Michelle); a sister, Jeannie Ard (Rex); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and one brother.
There will be a drive thru visitation today, Wednesday, April 15, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church. A private family service will be at 2 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. A public graveside service will follow in Valley Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brian Ard, Riley Darsey, Greg Marshall, Josh Robinson, Justin Robinson, and Reed Wallace.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rickey Ferguson, Kytan Reese, and Tyler Robinson.
Lillian Flaherty Walker, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Pontotoc County to Robert and Sarah Ellen Flaherty on May 21, 1920. She was the last of the 9 Flaherty children.
She was laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetary, Petal Ms on April 6th. She was preceeded in death by her husband F.M. Walker, 3 sons, Robert, Toy and Scotty. 1 daughter Candy and grandson Hunter Hall. She is survived by 1 son, Randy Walker (SueAnn) of Pass Christian, Ms and 1 daughter Tissie Tally (Ron) of Eclectic Al. and several grand and great grandchildren.
The family requested that in lieu of flowers to please help others in this time of need.
There were private family graveside services Saturday, April 11 at the New Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A Christian, Mr. Nichols was a graduate of East Union High School and was employed as a vehicle mechanic for the Transport Trailer Service in Tupelo before his retirement. He will be remembered as an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and fellowshipping with deer camp friends. Sammy will be remembered for his love of family, friends and the community where he lived his entire life.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Ashley Nichols (Michael) of New Albany and Renee Swords (Nathan) of Ecru, two sisters, Sheila Jones (Phillip) of New Albany and Machell Huene of Wilmington, NC, three brothers, Kenneth Nichols (Sheila), David Nichols and Andy Nichols, all of New Harmony Community, three grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob and Madison and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Herman Sam and Dorothy Holmes Nichols.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.