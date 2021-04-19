Laverne was proceeded in death by her father and mother; sisters, Ruth Britt and Madgelene Tutor; brother, Harold Wayne Gregory; and son-in-law, Roger Cruse.
Left to cherish her memories are husband, Edd Brown; daughters, Diane Sprouse (Danny) and Faye Miller (Donald), and stepson, Bobby Brown (Judy). She also leaves a granddaughter, Meghann McCarver (Brian), two great-grandchildren, Max and Mia Catherine McCarver, her twin sister, Lavonia Hadley, and her sisters, Laberta Pennington and Louise Tutor.
Serivces were Friday, April 16, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jerry Caples officiated with a private family burial in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Danny Sprouse, Donald Miller, Brian McCarver, Tony Tutor, Gregg Tutor, and Scotty Pennington. Honorary Pallbearer will be Max McCarver.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Steve Montgomery and the entire staff at Pontotoc Nursing Home for the excellent care given to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity.
Services were Thursday, April 15, at Turnpike Baptist Church with Rev. Pete Gregory officiating; burial was in the Turnpike Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his parents, Phil and Selena McGregor; his sister, Sami Grace McGregor; brother, James Clay McGregor; his grandmothers, Frankie Montgomery and Carolyn McGregor; three uncles, Ty Montgomery (Carolyn), Allen McGregor and Mark McGregor (Dee); an aunt, Lisa McGregor; and cousins, Brandon, Caleb, Haley, Ruth and Rob.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Rev. Sammy Montgomery and Clay McGregor.
Pallbearers were Calen Walker, Michael Williams, Briayan Santellia; Aaron Edington, Jarrett Bishop, Sam Stringer, Ethan Loggins, Cole Loggins and Houston May.
He leaves behind one daughter, Cindy Lawrence (Joe Rossler) of Aurora, IL; one son, Rodney Rogers (Sherl) of Ecru, MS; two brothers, Art and Wayne Rogers of Aurora, IL; one step-sister, Roberta Malmgrem of CA; nine grandchildren, Brian Linden and Brandon Lawrence (Ruta) of Aurora, IL, Eddie Rogers (Shelly), Zack Rogers (Emily), Shawnda Rogers Black (Heath) and Kerry Rogers all of Pontotoc, MS, Wendy Sanders and Jonathan Clayton (Cheree) of New Albany, MS, Felicia Rakestraw (Cory) Tampa, FL; and a host of great and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Rogers, Ted and Elizabeth Malmgrem; a daughter, Belinda Clayton, a son-in-law, Tommy Clayton; a son, Joe Rogers; a brother, Ray Rogers; also a very special friend and companion of 18 years, Terri Deitters.
Services were held Sunday, April 18, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jason Dyer, Brad Hogue, Laine Robbins, Chris Hodge, Eddie Rogers, Zack Rogers, Kerry Rogers and Ronald "Frog" Sellers.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Sanctuary Hospice and Home Hospice Staff, and the staff at the Ecru Medical Clinic.
Evelyn was the oldest of four children. She married John Pierce Wells, and together they had four children: Kaye Wells Stowell, John Pierce Wells, Jr. (Johnny), Cynthia Ann Wells Puckett (Cindy), and Stephanie Elaine Wells Foster.
Evelyn grew up in Sumner, MS. She graduated from West Tallahatchie High School in Webb, MS, and she was very proud of this achievement. Evelyn had to work to earn the money to pay for her school textbooks, and this was one of many examples of her matchless work ethic. One of Evelyn's fondest high school memories was playing basketball, having played the position of forward.
After graduation, Evelyn worked for the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company as a telephone operator. Local school children often called the phone company while Evelyn was on duty so that she could help them with their homework, particularly math. During this time, Evelyn received special commendation for her heroic action of rendering lifesaving assistance to a young boy with a severe injury. Evelyn and another phone operator were able to call neighbors to assist the young man and worked to hasten the arrival of a physician onto the scene.
Though they had briefly known each other previously, it was through Evelyn's work as a telephone operator that she met and married her husband, John, who also worked for the phone company. After marriage, Evelyn was a homemaker for many years. She volunteered as a classroom reading tutor and made contributions to many school and church activities and functions. Evelyn participated in various fundraising activities and had a great devotion to donating to causes for people less fortunate than she. Kids, neighbors and teens alike were known to congregate at Evelyn's house for her sought-after cooking and enjoyable company. Even the "paper boy" who delivered her daily newspaper asked that she not submit payment through the mail so that he could collect payments in person and have regular opportunities to visit. Evelyn was a neighborhood favorite, and her neighbors affectionately referred to her as "Wells."
Evelyn was raised in the Baptist church but became a Methodist when she married John. She and John raised their kids in the church and faithfully attended Epworth United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS, for many years. After becoming a widow, Evelyn worked in the Epworth Daycare with babies and toddlers. She was so well loved and regarded in this position that, in addition to her own grandkids, the daycare kids all called her "Mamaw."
In later years, Evelyn moved to Brandon, MS, to be closer to her adult children. At the time of her death, she attended Saint Mark's United Methodist Church. Faith was very important to Evelyn and in addition to church attendance, she often watched church on television and read the Bible and her Sunday School devotionals.
Evelyn loved and cherished her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and taking care of everyone in it. She liked to stay busy by cooking, homemaking, tending to flowers, shopping, taking care of her dog, and visiting and caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evelyn was generous with her love, her time, and her gifts. Just days before her death, Evelyn was still trying to bestow comfort and gifts to others. Evelyn was a great listener, and she gave everyone her undivided attention. She was the daughter, sister, wife, mother, mamaw, neighbor and friend everyone should be so blessed to have. She was selfless, smart, hardworking, devoted, and dependable. She loved life, loved the Lord, and loved her family.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Pierce Wells; her parents, Elizabeth and Weldon White; her brother, Carl Douglas White; and, her sister, Rachel White Beard. Evelyn leaves behind her sister, Pat White Murphree (Sis); her children, Kaye Wells Stowell (Mike), John Wells (Teresa), Cindy Wells Puckett (Tim), and Stephanie Wells Foster (Randy); her grandkids, Michael Lamar Stowell, Jr. (Abigail), William Scott Stowell, Bailey Elizabeth Eubanks (Austin), Charles Thomas Stowell (Katie), John Samuel Wells, Jennifer Wells Milner, John Austin Puckett (Kerri), Joe Austin Foster, and Kelly Wells Foster, and her great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Evelyn's family is filled with gratitude for being the recipients of her unconditional love and her constant and abiding care. She was a faithful Christian who lived a long, generous, and genuine life. It is surely now well with Evelyn's loving and beautiful soul.
Funeral services were held April 20 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. A graveside service was held later the same day at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS. You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Billy Ray Davis, 59, passed away April 3, 2021 at NMMC, Tupelo, MS. Billy was a member of Impact Ministries Church. He loved his family. His hobbies were watching wrestling and westerns, walking, riding his biggest brothers horse, and NOT chopping wood.
Billy is survived by his brothers, Ronnie W. Davis of Ecru, MS and George W. Davis of Amory, MS; sisters, Martha Maria Davis Barnes of the home, Mary Jane Davis Stepp of Tunnel Hill, GA and Janet Lynn Pierce of Harrisburg, AR; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alford W. Davis; mother, Margaret Guyula Pearson Davis; brothers, Larrie James Davis and Archie Lee Davis; sister, Margaret Ann Stubblefield; and longtime fiance, LaDonna Rae Cole.
A Memorial Service will be held this Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Impact Ministries, 37 Owen Bend (Hwy 9 and Hwy 341), Pontotoc, MS, with Bro. Luther Bagwell and Bro. Jeff Bagwell officiating. His nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. After the memorial service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Ronnie's house at 1382 Main St, Ecru, MS.