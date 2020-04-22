Ted Crase King, age 71, of Germantown, TN, passed away, April 14, 2020, after a short illness.
Ted was born in Tupelo, MS on November 8 ,1948 to Wilburn and Mildred Estes King. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1966 and Delta State University with a Bachelors Degree in Physical Education and Drivers Education. Ted also served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany.
He taught and coached at Pontotoc High School for a few years until he began working in the Food Service Industry until retirement. He was a special salesman because of his love of talking to people and his love for food. He won various trips to Florida, Hawaii and San Antonio because of his many achievements.
Ted also enjoyed fishing and antiquing.
Ted is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pam Ball King, and one son, Justin Crase King of Germantown, TN. He also had a special service dog, Bailey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Mildred; his Grandmother, Lalar Kennedy King and his In-Laws, James and Dorothy Ball.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service at a later time.
Memorials can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017-6603.
The family is grateful to the Memphis Funeral Home for their help during this time.
Graveside Services for Mr. Gann will be at 3PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery near Ecru. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Gann was born August 11, 1965 in New Albany, the son of Annogene Moffit and the late Troy Gann. He attended North Pontotoc High School and served as a framer for Carnes Frames Inc. before his illness.
A Christian, Timmy will be remembered for his love of wood burning, welding and carpentry work . Affectionately known as "G-Man", he lived a humble and blessed life and his memory will be cherished by those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 28 years, Marianne Gann of Thaxton, two daughters, Angelique Aline of New Albany and Mattie Anna of Hattiesburg, one granddaughter, Alicen Rea of New Albany, one Goddaughter, Nikki Morris of Pontotoc, one sister, Michelle Gann and one neiece, Alyana, both of TN.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gene Gann, a nephew, Rodney Gann, grandparents, Loyd and Lena Gann and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gann family at nafuneralsandcremations.com .
She is survived by her daughters; Penny Poe Harper(David) and Pam Poe McCaine(Terry), all of Pontotoc; six grandkids, Elizabeth Deatherage, Lydia Rodgers, Ethan Dobbs, Riley Allen, Lexie McCaine, and Hunter Allen; and six great grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Riley Poe of Pontotoc; parents, Bennie and Jennie Hunter of Belden; and great grandson, Abel-Haze McClure.
Due to the Covid19 there will be a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Cates(Julian) and Donna Butler(Terry), both of Pontotoc; nieces, Carrie Ann Cates Stegall and Carmen Owen(finance Terry Conlee); nephews, Brad Cates, Chad Herndon(Noel), and Eric Herndon(Anna Claire); three great nieces; six great nephews; and her beloved cat, Baby Girlc
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Rex Herndon; nephew, D.J. Cates; brother-in-law, Lynn Owen; step father, Felix (Tom) Garrett; and step mother, Corrine Herndon.
A graveside service will take place Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Sartin; sons, Donald Mask, Jr. and James Mask; granddaughters, Tammie Jamison(Chad), Barbara Moss(Jonathan), Laura Yeager(Danny), Maribeth Tapley(Jerry) and Jennie Hudson; great grandchildren, Brianna Swan, Zack Swan, Josh Sartin(Angel), Samantha Sartin, Jennifer Sartin, Levi Moss, Brayden Martin, Wesley Moss, Taylor Jamison(Mikey), Destiny Jamison, Billy Jamison, Dakota Jamison, Pixie Yeager, Justin Mask(Elizabeth), McKensie Hardin(Warren), Megan Mask, Stanley Black(Tangela), Chris Black, Llona Clemons, Devon Clemons, Chris Hudson, and Stormy Hudson; great great grandchildren, Paisley Jones, Serenity Brownings, Kanon Sartin, Christian Payne, A'marrion Swan, Payton Mask, Ella Mask, Grace Dowdy, and Scott McGregory; several unborn great great grandchildren; sisters, Jane Field and Peggy Rhoden; and brother, Danny Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mask, Sr.; parents, Johnnie Mae and Perry Bailey; brother, Dubie Hicks; son-in-law, Melvin Sartin; and her special angel, Colby Jamison.
A private family only visitation was Friday, April 3, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Public graveside services followed at Ebenezer Cemetery with Bro. Patrick Black officiating.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Moss, Johnny Moss, Chad Jamison, Danny Yeager, Zack Swan, and Josh Sartin.
Honorary Pallbearers were Samantha Sartin, Jennifer Sartin, and Brianna Swan.
Billy was born in Pontotoc, MS to Annie Miller Ray and W.B. Haney Sr/ on December 7, 1939. Billy and his brother Burt lived with their parents on Oxford Street during their youth. Billy played the saxophone in the school band and later became the high school drum major. He graduated Pontotoc High School in 1957. He truly enjoyed socializing with all of his high school friends at numerous class reunions.
Billy attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford, MS where he received a degree in Business Administration in 1961. Billy was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and played the saxophone at many of the local establishments while attending college. He met his wife, Jo Allen Thompson, at university and they were married in 1960.
Billy and Jo moved to Pontotoc where Billy worked in the family business, Haney Chevrolet. They had two girls, Anna and Becky. While living in Pontotoc, Billy enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends. He spent many holidays and vacations fishing in south Louisiana at the family's camp on the Belle River. In the early 1970s the family lived in Baton Rouge, LA for a short time where Billy worked for the State of Louisiana.
After the sale of the car business in Pontotoc, Billy went to work at Three Rivers Planning and Development District where he discovered his true calling. This opportunity led Billy to the directorship of the South Delta Planning and Development District in Greenville, MS. Billy enjoyed traveling through out the Mississippi delta area helping businesses through loan and grant programs and overseeing programs that enhanced the lives of the aged and supported the care and development of children. He was a member of the Mississippi Association of Planning and Development Districts where he served as president in 1988. Billy was also a 10 year member of the National Association of Development Organization Revolving Fund Advisory Board (NADORF). He and Jo retired to Greer's Ferry Lake in Arkansas in 2015.
After Jo's death, Billy returned to friends and family in the Pontotoc area. He spent the last three years living in Tupelo enjoying time with family and old friends, his two dogs and two cats. Billy was a member of the West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS where he cherished his men's Bible Study group.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Jo Allen Thompson Haney, his parents, Annie Miller Ray Haney and W. B. Haney Sr, his dog, Beau and his cats, DaVinci and Mari-Lyn.
Billy is survived by his two daughters, Anna Haney Bianchi (husband Dr. Bob Bianchi) of Holiday, FL and Becky Haney Elmore (husband Jimmy Elmore) of Clear Lake, TX and two grandchildren, Will Elmore of Madison, MS and Blair Elmore Buschmann (husband Tanner Buschmann) of Lubbock, TX and his brother, Burt Haney (wife Pat Smith Haney) of Pontotoc, MS and his dog, Ruff.
Due to Covid-19, the memorial service for Billy will be postponed until later in the year. The family will notify friends and family of the future date and location.
For those who would like to honor Billy, please consider making a donation to Ducks Unlimited (www.ducks.org) or the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (www.nfwf.org).
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com